Football gossip: Pogba, Boateng, Kepa, Courtois, Grealish, Butland

Manchester United's France World Cup winning midfielder Paul Pogba, 25, has told team-mates he wants to leave Old Trafford and join Barcelona. (Daily Mail)

United have missed out on signing Bayern Munich defender Jerome Boateng. The 29-year-old Germany defender called United boss Jose Mourinho to tell him he is grateful for the interest, but won't be coming to Manchester. (Bild)

However, Leicester City have handed United fresh hope of signing England defender Harry Maguire, 25, by lining up two new defenders. Croatian Filip Benkovic, 21, has already had his medical ahead of a £13.5m move from Dinamo Zagreb and a £22.5m deal for Freiburg's Turkish international Caglar Soyuncu, 22, is close. (Mirror)

Athletic Bilbao goalkeeper Kepa, who is close to joining Chelsea for £71.5m, almost signed for Real Madrid in January for just £17.9m The 23-year-old Spaniard will become the world's most expensive keeper when he moves to Stamford Bridge. (Guardian)

Kepa is travelling to London to finalise a move to Chelsea which will see an increase in his current 4m euros-a-year net wages (£3.58m). (AS)

He will replace Belgium's Thibaut Courtois, who is confident his refusal to return to Chelsea to train will be rewarded with a move to Real Madrid. The Spanish side are prepared to allow Croatia midfielder Mateo Kovacic, 24, to move to Stamford Bridge on loan as part of the deal. (Daily Telegraph)

Courtois, 26, is facing a £200,000 fine from Chelsea for staying away from training. (Daily Mail)

Tottenham made a £25m offer for former England Under-21 midfielder Jack Grealish, 22, on Tuesday and are awaiting a response from Aston Villa. (Telegraph)

Everton are confident of signing Chelsea's French defender Kurt Zouma, 23, on loan. (Mirror)

Watford have made a £10m offer to sign Southampton and England midfielder James Ward-Prowse, 23. (Sun)

West Ham are attempting to sign Roma's French midfielder Maxime Gonalons, 29, for £8.9m. Gonalons is also attracting interest from Everton and Crystal Palace. (90min)

Meanwhile, the Hammers hope to complete the £5m signing of Arsenal's 29-year-old Spanish forward Lucas Perez in the next 24 hours. (London Evening Standard)

Crystal Palace and Fulham both want Swansea City and Ghana forward Jordan Ayew. The 26-year-old is refusing to train with his Championship team. (Mirror)

Newcastle United plan to offload Morocco defender Achraf Lazaar, 26, and 27-year-old Senegal midfielder Henri Saivet. (Chronicle)

Brighton's new South African striker Percy Tau, 24, is set to be loaned out to Royale Union Saint-Gilloise, who play in Belgium's second tier. (The Argus)

England goalkeeper Jack Butland could be forced to stay at Stoke City because signing a replacement for the 25-year-old would be difficult so close to the transfer deadline, says Potters boss Gary Rowett. (Sentinel)

Sporting Braga's Montenegro midfielder Nikola Vukcevic, 26, is a target for Nottingham Forest. (Record)

Blackburn Rovers have offered $1.25m (£965,000) for 25-year-old United States midfielder Wil Trapp, who plays for Colombus Crew. (The Athletic)

Leeds United are in pole position to sign Brighton's 27-year-old former Huddersfield midfielder Oliver Norwood. (Leeds Live)

Bolton Wanderers want to make "several" signings before Thursday's deadline - including Ipswich Town's 30-year-old former Preston striker Joe Garner. (Bolton News)