European Championships 2018: Reid & Haslam win diving silver

Diving silver for GB's Reid and Haslam

2018 European Championships Venues: Glasgow and Berlin Dates: 2-12 August Coverage: Live across BBC TV, BBC Radio 5 live and sports extra plus the BBC Sport website with further coverage on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, Connected TVs and mobile app.

Britain's Grace Reid and Ross Haslam won silver in the mixed synchronised 3m springboard at the European Championships in Glasgow.

Reid, 22, won the European title with Olympic medallist Tom Daley in 2016.

This year's partner Haslam, 20, was on the verge of quitting three years ago but made his senior event debut at the Commonwealth Games in April.

They finished with a score of 308.67 after five dives, behind German pair Lou Massenberg and Tina Punzel.

Ukraine's Viktoriya Kesar and Stanislav Oliferchyk won bronze.

British team-mates Lois Toulson and Robyn Birch will compete in the 10m platform final at 14:40 BST.

In road cycling, Britain's Alex Dowsett finished fifth in the men's time trial in 54 minutes 13 seconds, at the scene of his 2014 Commonwealth gold medal.

Team-mate Harry Tanfield, who won silver on the Gold Coast in April, finished 16th in 55.53, while Commonwealth bronze medallist Hayley Simmonds finished eighth with 44.07 in the women's time trial.

At Gleneagles, home favourites Laura Davies and Georgia Hall - who won the British Open last weekend - won their first match in the team competition with a 5-4 victory over Spain's Noemi Jimenez and Silvia Banon.