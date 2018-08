From the section

Here is a selection of BBC Sport's favourite photos from the past week:

Saint-Malo, France, 12 August: Alessia Russo of England scores England's first goal during a 6-1 win in their Under-20 Women's World Cup group B match against Mexico. (Photo by Catherine Ivill - Fifa/Fifa via Getty Images)

Utah, United States, 6 August: Alex Howes of the Team EF Education First-Drapac competes in the Individual Time Trial Stage of the Tour of Utah. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Berlin, Germany, 7 August: Athletes compete in the men's 3000m steeplechase qualifying rounds during the 24th European Athletics Championships. (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)

Montreal, Canada, 6 August: Sesil Karatantcheva of Bulgaria hits a return against Maria Sharapova during her first-round defeat in the Rogers Cup. (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

Melbourne, Australia, 12 August: Billy Slater of Melbourne Storm executes an excellent one-handed pass against Cronulla Sharks. (Photo by Graham Denholm/Getty Images)

Glasgow, Scotland, 6 August: Vilma Ruotsalainen of Finland competes in the first heat of the women's 100m backstroke during the European Championships. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

Arizona, United States, 11 August: Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Nic Shimonek passes under pressure during the pre-season game against Arizona Cardinals. (Photo by Carlos Herrera/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Berlin, Germany, 12 August: Volha Mazuronak of Belarus crosses the line to win gold in the women's marathon at the European Championships. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

New York, United States, 6 August: Wilmer Flores of New York Mets is tagged out at home plate in the third inning by Tucker Barnhart of Cincinnati Reds. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

Edinburgh, Scotland, 12 August: Viktoriya Kesar and Anna Pysmenska of Ukraine compete in the women's 3m synchronised springboard final during the last day of the European Championships. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

