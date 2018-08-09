Football gossip: Mourinho, Pogba, Courtois, Rose, Mina, Can, Ulloa, Bolasie

Manchester United's board told Jose Mourinho he should stop demanding money for new signings and focus on working with the talent at his disposal and develop youth players instead. (Mirror)

United boss Mourinho believes Paul Pogba's agent Mino Raiola has been damaging the club by offering the 25-year-old French midfielder to Barcelona and Juventus.(Times - subscription required)

As part of the deal that took 23-year-old Colombia defender Yerry Mina from Barcelona to Everton, the Spanish club has an option to buy him back for 60m euros (£53.9m). (Marca)

Everton will have to wait until Friday morning before finding out if they have been successful with a loan move for Chelsea's 23-year-old French defender Kurt Zouma. (Liverpool Echo)

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says he has no problem with 24-year-old Germany's Emre Can's decision to reject a new contract and leave the club on a free transfer to Juventus. (Liverpool Echo)

Tottenham's 28-year-old left-back Danny Rose is keen to move on loan to Paris St-Germain. (Sun)

After a deal taking Juventus' Italian forward Stefano Sturaro to Watford fell through, Sporting Lisbon are set to sign the 25-year-old instead. (A Bola - in Portuguese)

Real Madrid's 26-year-old Belgium keeper Thibaut Courtois deleted a Facebook post saying goodbye to Chelsea fans after receiving abusive comments in reply. (Daily Mail)

Aston Vila's 22-year-old attacking midfielder Jack Grealish is set to sign a new contract that could contain a clause allowing him to leave if the club fails to win promotion this season. (Daily Star)

A deal taking Manchester United's 29-year-old Argentina defender Marcos Rojo to Everton collapsed over the Old Trafford club's failure to sign a replacement. (Daily Mail)

Leicester's 32-year-old Argentine striker Leonardo Ulloa is set to leave for a Mexican club. (Leicester Mercury)

Middlesbrough's £6m deal for Everton's 25-year-old midfielder Muhamed Besic fell through over agents fees, but the Teesside club is optimistic of securing a loan move for the Bosnian. Boro also hope to sign 29-year-old Congo winger Yannick Bolasie on loan from the Toffees. (Northern Echo)

Boro also had bids for Millwall midfielders Jed Wallace, 24, and George Saville, 25, rejected on transfer deadline day. (Sky Sports)