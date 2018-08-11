Football gossip: Hazard, Eriksen, Boateng, Dembele, Ospina, Rangel, Mignolet

From the section

Real Madrid are preparing a £200m bid for Chelsea's 27-year-old Belgium forward Eden Hazard. (Express)

Real Madrid will also target Tottenham's 26-year-old Denmark playmaker Christian Eriksen if 32-year-old Croatia midfielder Luka Modric leaves for Inter Milan. (Sun)

Bayern Munich's 29-year-old Germany centre-back Jerome Boateng is set to join Paris St-Germain. (Abendzeitung - in German)

PSG are also interested in signing Barcelona's 21-year-old France forward Ousmane Dembele. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish)

Barca boss Ernesto Valverde says he does not expect any of his players to leave. (AS - in Spanish)

Manchester United will appoint a director of football for the first time in the club's history. (Guardian)

After a busy summer... How did the debutants look?

Valencia are close to agreeing a permanent deal to sign PSG's 21-year-old Portuguese forward Goncalo Guedes. (ESPN)

Spanish ex-Swansea defender Angel Rangel, 35, is set to join QPR on a free transfer. (Sun)

West Ham's 22-year-old Swiss midfielder Edimilson Fernandes is set to join Fiorentina on loan. (Express)

Colombian 29-year-old keeper David Ospina's potential move from Arsenal to Besiktas has been cast into doubt. (Sabah, via Mirror)

Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe says there was "no falling out or disagreement" leading to 28-year-old English midfielder Harry Arter leaving for Cardiff. (Bournemouth Echo)

Juventus' 33-year-old Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo says reaction to his overhead goal scored for Real Madrid in Turin last season helped him decide to join this summer. (Mail)

Flamengo's 34-year-old Peru forward Paolo Guerrero is close to a move to fellow Brazilian side Internacional, despite his anti-doping ban. (Goal)

Ipswich's 19-year-old English midfielder Andre Dozzell is set to leave the club on loan. (East Anglian Daily Times)

Liverpool's 30-year-old Belgian reserve keeper Simon Mignolet is waiting for an offer from Napoli, his agent says. (Liverpool Echo, via Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli)