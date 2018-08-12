Football gossip: Pogba, Karius, Rabiot, Mario, Norwood, Rojo, Denayer, Bakayoko

AC Milan are targeting 23-year-old Chelsea's French midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko on a season-long loan with a view to a permanent deal. (Sun)

Barcelona will pursue Paul Pogba after the European summer transfer window closes on 31 August after 'privately accepting' Manchester United will not sell the 25-year-old Frenchman this month. (Telegraph)

Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius, 25, is a target for Besiktas. The Turkish side are keen to sign the German on a season-long loan. (Sun)

Manchester City's 23-year-old centre-back Jason Denayer has refused to go out on loan as the Belgium international wants a move to Turkish club Galatasaray. (Star)

Cristiano Ronaldo has urged Juventus make a move for Lazio's midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic. The 23-year-old Serb had been linked with Manchester United and Chelsea. (Star)

Paris St-Germain midfielder Adrian Rabiot, 23, has turned down an offer to renew his contract with the Ligue 1 champions. The Frenchman's current deal runs out at the end of the season. (L'Equipe)

Schalke's German defender Thilo Kehrer, 21, is set to join Paris St-Germain after a £33m deal was agreed. (Guardian)

Real Betis could make an offer for 25-year-old Inter Milan's Joao Mario. The midfielder made 14 appearances during a loan spell with West Ham United last season and played for Portugal at the World Cup. (Mundo Deportivo)

Watford's French midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure, 25, has indicated that he could move away from the club in the future. (Watford Observer)

Championship side Sheffield United may sign Oliver Norwood, 27, from Brighton and Hove Albion in January after negotiating a loan-to-buy agreement for the Northern Ireland international midfielder. (Sheffield Star)

Manchester United are reportedly holding talks with Fenerbahce over a deal for 28-year-old Argentine defender Marcos Rojo. (Mirror)

Scotland forward Ross McCormack, 31, and English defender Micah Richards, 30, could be released from their contracts by Championship side Aston Villa. (Birmingham Mail)