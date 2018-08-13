Football gossip: Eriksen, Pogba, Nzonzi, Loftus-Cheek, Darmian, Klavan, Zaha

From the section

Paris St-Germain are preparing a £100m bid for Tottenham's 26-year-old Denmark playmaker Christian Eriksen. (Express)

Schalke are interested in signing 22-year-old England midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek on loan but Chelsea are unlikely to sanction his departure. (Telegraph)

Loftus-Cheek is determined to fight for a starting place in Chelsea's line-up. (Guardian)

Manchester United full-back Matteo Darmian wants to leave Old Trafford and Juventus, Napoli and Internazionale are interested in the 28-year old Italian. (Manchester Evening News)

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho was confused by Paul Pogba's suggestion of poor relations between the pair on Friday. (Telegraph)

Goalkeeper Marcus Bettinelli, 26, may look to leave Fulham after being left out of the Cottagers' squad for the first game of the season. (Mail)

Liverpool will listen to offers for 32-year-old Estonia defender Ragnar Klavan. (Liverpool Echo)

Sunderland's 30-year-old English midfielder Lee Cattermole could be set for a move to Bordeaux, where ex-Black Cats boss Gus Poyet is manager. (Teamtalk)

Target candidates for Manchester United's new director of football role include ex-United keeper Edwin van der Sar, Juventus director Fabio Paratici and Monchi, formerly director at Sevilla and now of Roma. (Independent)

Forward Wilfried Zaha says he is "still speaking" with Crystal Palace about extending his contract at Selhurst Park. (Mail)

Former Argentina manager Jorge Sampaoli is keen to return to management with Mexico. (Goal)

Paris St-Germain and Monaco are interested in Sevilla's 29-year-old France midfielder Steven Nzonzi. (France Football)

French 25-year-old midfielder Giannelli Imbula, 32-year-old Scottish midfielder Charlie Adam, 29-year-old Cameroon winger Maxim Choupo-Moting and 33-year-old American defender Geoff Cameron are all set to leave Stoke. (Telegraph)

Real Madrid boss Julen Lopetegui wants to add a centre-back and a forward to his squad before the transfer window closes. (AS)