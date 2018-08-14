Football gossip: Pogba, Messi, Godin, Rose, Herrera, Cattermole, Odegaard, Grujic

Barcelona director Ariedo Braida says his club will not bid for Manchester United's Paul Pogba this summer, but referred to the 25-year-old French midfielder as a "great player" and will keep tabs on the Frenchman. (Mirror)

Bundesliga side Schalke are keen to make permanent signings and are not interested in signing either Tottenham's England left-back Danny Rose, 28, or Chelsea's England midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek, 22, on loan. (Sky Sports)

New Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri has relaxed the strict rules on nutrition and pre-match routine set by his predecessor Antonio Conte (Telegraph)

Sarri is happy for the Blues' 28-year-old English midfielder Danny Drinkwater to be sold this month. (Star)

Lionel Messi will not play in any more of Argentina's matches this year and it is not known whether the 31-year-old Barcelona forward will return to the international game. (Clarin - in Spanish)

Leicester's 25-year-old England defender Harry Maguire is close to agreeing a new £75,000 a-week contract at the club. (Telegraph)

Manchester City's 21-year-old English winger Patrick Roberts is set to join Spanish top-flight side Girona on loan. (Sky Sports)

Arsenal manager Unai Emery will have to cope with serious restrictions on the club's wage bill during the next transfer window. (Telegraph)

Tottenham's new stadium will not be ready before November and the club could potentially have to play all their home Champions League group matches at Wembley. (Times - subscription required)

Atletico Madrid's Uruguayan defender Diego Godin, 32, says he turned down a summer move to Manchester United for "personal reasons". (Mirror)

Manchester United's Spanish midfielder Ander Herrera, 29, says he wants to commit his future to the Old Trafford club beyond the end of his contract next summer. (Mirror)

Liverpool's Serb midfielder Marko Grujic, 22, is likely to join a foreign club on loan after rejecting offers from Cardiff City and Middlesbrough. (Evening Standard)

Bordeaux's ex-Sunderland manager Gus Poyet is in talks with the Black Cats over signing 30-year-old English midfielder Lee Cattermole on loan. (Guardian)

Dutch club Vitesse Arnhem are interested in signing Real Madrid's 19-year-old Norwegian midfielder Martin Odegaard on loan for the season. (De Gelderlander - in Dutch)

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho would like 28-year-old Argentina defender Marcos Rojo and Italian full-back Matteo Darmian, also 28, to stay at the club, until January at least. (ESPN)

Ryan Sessegnon says rumours of a move away from Fulham have not distracted him and that he remains focused on playing for the Premier League side. The 18-year-old winger has been linked with Tottenham Hotspur. (Sky Sports)

Saint-Etienne have agreed a £4.4m fee with Marseille to sign French ex-Newcastle winger Remy Cabella, 28. (L'Equipe - in French)