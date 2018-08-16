Football gossip: Pogba, Ramsey, Pochettino, Fekir, Toure, Lukaku

Manchester United are refusing to sell 25-year-old France midfielder Paul Pogba, who wants a transfer to Barcelona. (Sun)

Arsenal are confident they can keep hold of Wales midfielder Aaron Ramsey, 27, despite interest from Barcelona, Lazio and the Chinese Super League. (Mirror)

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino says he anticipates players will leave the club before the European transfer deadline despite Spurs not signing anyone this summer. (Sky Sports)

But Tottenham's France midfielder Moussa Sissoko, 29, has told fans he will be staying at the club. (Talksport)

Pochettino also says he plans to be with Tottenham for the long haul after he could have joined Real Madrid or Chelsea last season. (Mirror)

Chelsea held talks with Lyon forward Nabil Fekir, 25, over the summer but opted against signing the France international. (Goal)

West Ham manager Manuel Pellegrini has ruled out a move for Ivory Coast midfielder Yaya Toure, 35, who is a free agent after leaving Manchester City. (Sun)

Manchester United's Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku, 25, says he intends to retire from international football after Euro 2020. (Business Insider)

Manchester City's left-sided player Oleksandr Zinchenko could be set for a loan move to Real Betis or Girona after the 21-year-old Ukrainian rejected a permanent move to Wolves this summer. (Mirror)

Newcastle will have to pay a fee if they choose to sign Venezuelan striker Salomon Rondon, 28, on a permanent deal next summer after West Brom triggered a one-year extension. (Sun)

Everton's Dutch full-back Cuco Martina, 28, is weighing up Championship loan deals with Stoke and Middlesbrough. (Liverpool Echo)

Arsenal's 20-year-old Englishstriker Stephy Mavididiis in talks over a permanent move to Juventus - after playing on loan with Preston and Charlton last season. (Sun)

Joao Mendes - the 13-year-old son of Brazilian legend Ronaldinho - tried to hide his father's identity during his trial with Brazilian side Cruzeiro. (Globoesporte, via Mail)