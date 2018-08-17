Football gossip: Neymar, Marchisio, Grealish, Rondon, Janssen

Real Madrid are ready to pay 300 million euros (£270m) for Brazilian forward Neymar if Uefa sanctions force Paris St-Germain into selling the 26-year-old. (Sport)

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has ruled out a move for Italian midfielder Claudio Marchisio after the 32-year-old was released by Juventus. (Goal)

Aston Villa boss Steve Bruce says Tottenham would have signed English midfielder Jack Grealish this summer had they come in for the 22-year-old earlier. (Talksport)

Grealish could be set for a bumper deal at Villa Park with the club's new owner personally overseeing his new contract. (Express)

Newcastle United's on-loan Venezuelan striker Salomon Rondon, 28, wants to make his move from West Brom permanent. (Chronicle)

Tottenham's hope of offloading Dutch striker Vincent Janssen, 24, have been dashed after he was ruled out until Christmas. (Sun)

Leicester winger Demarai Gray, 22, has set his sights on breaking into the England squad, saying he does not want to watch them "from the pub". (Sky Sports)

New West Ham manager Manuel Pellegrini says there is "no reason" why his players should fear playing at London Stadium. (Guardian)

Everton boss Marco Silva has revealed he insists all his players speak in English at all times. (Telegraph)

Arsenal's 20-year-old English striker Stephy Mavididi has signed for Juventus having never made a senior appearance for the Gunners. (Sky Sports)

Swansea winger Nathan Dyer is a target for Reading, who want to bring the 30-year-old Englishman to the Madejski on loan. (Sun)

New Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa says he has not been in contact with coaching allies Pep Guardiola and Mauricio Pochettino regarding loan deals for any of their respective players at Manchester City and Tottenham. (Yorkshire Evening Post)

Blackburn have made an improved offer of £8m for Nottingham Forest striker Ben Brereton after seeing their original £6m bid for the 19-year-old turned down. (Sun)

Sunderland's current owners have revealed the club spent £1,000 a month on plastic plants under its previous owners. (Sunderland Echo)

Celtic have rejected an offer of more than £13m from Porto for 22-year-old French midfielder Olivier Ntcham. (Goal)