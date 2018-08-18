Football gossip: Pogba, Drinkwater, Weigl, Robertson, Tierney

Barcelona have accepted Manchester United will not sell 25-year-old France midfielder Paul Pogba before the Spanish transfer window closes on 31 August, but will try to sign him next summer. (Sunday Express)

Manchester City have been told they must pay £68m for Borussia Dortmund's Germany midfielder Julian Weigl, with Paris St-Germain also interested in the 22-year-old. (France Football, via Sun on Sunday)

Chelsea are open to offers for 28-year-old England midfielder Danny Drinkwater, who started only five Premier League games last season following a £35m move from Leicester City. (Mail on Sunday)

Behind the scenes with the Premier League champions Five things we've learned from Man City documentary

Newcastle manager Rafael Benitez is a target for Chinese Super League side Tianjin Quanjian. (Sunday Mirror)

Benitez says English midfielder Isaac Hayden, 23, and Republic of Ireland defender Ciaran Clark, 28, will not be allowed to leave Newcastle on loan in the first half of the season. (Chronicle)

Tottenham are considering making a £10m bid for Celtic and Scotland defender Kieran Tierney, 21, in January. (Sunday Express)

Aston Villa manager Steve Bruce wants to sign 20-year-old Chelsea and England striker Tammy Abraham on loan until the end of the season. (Birmingham Mail)

Liverpool are set to give Scotland defender Andrew Robertson, 24, a big pay rise after his impressive debut season at Anfield. (Sunday Mirror)

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says the Reds have no idea how good their £52.75m Guinea midfielder Naby Keita, 23, can be. (Liverpool Echo)

Australia midfielder Daniel Arzani, 19, hopes his loan spell at Celtic will help to prepare him for making the break at Manchester City. (Manchester Evening News)