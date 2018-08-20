World sport: 10 photos we liked this week: 13-19 August

From the section

A selection of some of the most striking sports photographs taken around the world this week:

Sydney, Australia, 18 August: New Zealand perform the haka before their Rugby Championship match against Australia. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

Ohio, United States, 13 August: Andy Murray serves to Lucas Pouille during his defeat in the first round of the Cincinnati Masters. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Hakone, Japan, 17 August: Mount Kamiyama seen in the background during the first round of the annual CAT Ladies tournament at Daihakone Country Club. (Photo by Atsushi Tomura/Getty Images)

Liverpool, England, 16 August: A Spanish competitor in action during the World Boccia Championships at the city's Exhibition Centre. (Photo by BISFed)

Concarneau, France, 16 August: Nigeria players sing in the tunnel before their Under-20 Women's World Cup quarter-final against Spain. (Photo by Alex Grimm - Fifa/Fifa via Getty Images)

San Diego, United States, 13 August: Manuel Margot of the San Diego Padres takes a diving catch against the Los Angeles Angels. (Photo by Denis Poroy/Getty Images)

Hamburg, Germany, 16 August: Laura Fuerst of Germany and Kheira Zairi of Algeria battle for the ball during the Women's Wheelchair Basketball World Championships. (Photo by Martin Rose/Bongarts/Getty Images)

Melbourne, Australia, 18 August: Jockeys race to the finish line in the Quezette Stakes during the Sir John Monash P.B. Lawrence Stakes Day at Melbourne Racing Club. (Photo by Vince Caligiuri/Getty Images)

Tateyama, Japan, 14 August: Swimmers grab a drink in the women's 10km open water race during the the Pan Pacific Swimming Championships. (Photo by Kiyoshi Ota/Getty Images)

Sydney, Australia, 19 August: Susan Pettitt of the Giants runs through a guard of honour before her final match - the Super Netball preliminary final. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

