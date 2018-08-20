Football gossip: Rakitic, Modric, Henry, Loftus-Cheek, Zinchenko, Kaboul

Paris St-Germain are interested in Croatia's Ivan Rakitic but Barcelona are not interested in offers for the 30-year-old whose buyout clause is 125m euros (£112.2m). (Marca)

Real Madrid's Croatia midfielder Luka Modric, 32, has described claims he contacted Inter Milan about a summer transfer as "the greatest nonsense in history". (Mirror)

Manchester City's Ukrainian midfielder Oleksandr Zinchenko, 21, is set to join Spanish side Real Betis on a season-long loan. (Sun)

Chelsea and England midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek, 22, could move to Spain on loan after being left out of Maurizio Sarri's squad to face Arsenal at the weekend. (Mirror)

However, Chelsea want Loftus-Cheek to stay and fight for his place despite the player being upset at being dropped from the squad. (Telegraph)

Middlesbrough are closing in on a double deal for Everton's DR Congo international Yannick Bolasie, 29, and Serbia midfielder Muhamed Besic, 25. (Star)

Former Arsenal and France forward Thierry Henry, 41, is interested in taking charge of French side Bordeaux, says ex-Gunners boss Arsene Wenger. (Corse Matin - in French)

Watford's former France defender Younes Kaboul, 32, has been linked with Nantes, after head coach Javi Gracia appeared to cast doubt on his future at Vicarage Road. (Watford Observer)

There is a 50% chance Bayern Munich's Germany defender Jerome Boateng, who was linked with a move to Manchester United, could join Paris St-Germain in the next few days. (Sky Sports)

Manchester United's Chile forward Alexis Sanchez, 29, deleted social media posts promoting his clothing range as fans criticised the timing after the club's Premier League defeat by Brighton. (Mail)

Stoke are preparing to make £6.5m bid for Brentford midfielder Ryan Woods with Championship rivals Swansea also keen to sign the 24-year-old. (Telegraph)

The Potters also want to sign Derby County's former England midfielder Tom Huddlestone, 31, on loan until the end of the season. (Mail)