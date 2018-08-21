Asian Games 2018: Couple names newborn after event

Abidah Asian Games has been named after the huge multi-sport event in Indonesia

Gone are the days of naming your newborn after a sporting hero.

One Indonesian couple went one step further and chose the moniker Abidah Asian Games for their baby girl - in honour of the sporting event taking place in their country.

Abidah was born a month early at the couple's home in co-host Palembang.

"We already had a first name for her but didn't have a last name," father Yordania Denny said of his third child.

"Such an event is rare. It only happens every few years. And not to mention that it's in Palembang - it's rare for Palembang to host such an event.

"If she has the talent and motivation we will support and motivate her," mum Vera said, while her husband hinted which sport he would prefer, saying "Indonesia is good at badminton".

The Asian Games will welcome 12,000 athletes and officials and represent two-thirds of the world's population.

It comprises sports ranging from Olympic disciplines to regional events such as paragliding and sepak takraw - a kick volleyball event.