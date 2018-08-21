Football gossip: Martial, Hazard, Mina, Ramsey, Alonso, Bolasie, Lookman

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has asked executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward to sell France forward Anthony Martial, 22. (Star)

But Martial has decided he wants to stay at Old Trafford and fight for his place in Mourinho's squad. (Sun)

Real Madrid will make one final bid for Chelsea and Belgium midfielder Eden Hazard, 27, before the European transfer window closes. (Mirror)

Barcelona can buy back Colombia defender Yerry Mina from Everton for 60m euros (£53.83m) having sold the 23-year-old to the Toffees for 30.25m euros (£27.19m) on deadline day - but cannot activate the clause until 2020. (Marca)

Manchester City will decide whether to recall 19-year-old goalkeeper Aro Muric from his loan at NAC Breda after the results of further tests on Claudio Bravo's ruptured Achilles tendon on Thursday. (Telegraph)

However, the Dutch side are not expecting City to recall the Montenegro Under-21 international. (Manchester Evening News)

West Ham are looking for another loan move for 19-year-old midfielder Reece Oxford, who spent last season on loan at German side Borussia Monchengladbach. (Mail)

Arsenal are refusing to give in to midfielder Aaron Ramsey's demand to double his wages but are confident the 27-year-old Wales international will sign a new contract. (Evening Standard)

Rivals Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid are both keen on signing Chelsea left-back Marcos Alonso, 27, this month. (AS)

Everton winger Yannick Bolasie, 29, is leaning towards a loan move to Aston Villa after holding talks with the club. The Frenchman has also been linked with Middlesbrough. (Birmingham Live)

Meanwhile, Everton want £28m plus add-ons from RB Leipzig to sign 20-year-old English winger Ademola Lookman. (Sky Sports)

Fulham manager Slavisa Jokanovic has put off talks over a new contract until after Christmas despite the club offering him a new three-year deal. (Express)