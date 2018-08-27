Touch Nationals: England coach Tim Osborne looks to World Cup

The North West Blades won the men's Nationals for the first time in 2017

England Touch Rugby: The Nationals Venue: St Ives, Cambridgeshire Dates: 25-27 August Coverage: Monday 27 August08:00-17:30 BBC Sport website, app and connected TV

England touch rugby coach Tim Osborne says the Nationals will strengthen his squad for the World Cup.

England are hoping to break the dominance of Australia and New Zealand in the event in Kuala Lumpur in April.

"When we get to the Nationals, competition gets a lot closer between the teams and the athletes, game on game," said Osborne.

Monday's finals day will be streamed live on the BBC Sport website, app and connected TV.

England won the men's and women's events at the recent European Championships but Osborne knows the World Cup will be a step up from that.

"At the European level, there are easier games, Tier one against Tier Two nations," said Osborne, who grew up playing touch rugby in Sydney before moving to Britain.

"Winning convincingly doesn't teach our players - or our coaches, for that matter - a lot about close and tough competition."

Monday's final start times (BST) 13:20 Mixed Open final 14:20 Men's 30s final 15:20 Women's Open final 16:20 Men's Open final

Osborne already knows what he will be looking for in candidates at the Nationals.

"Defensive behaviours around the roll-ball [when a player rolls the ball back after being touched], and level of unforced errors," he said. "Also looking how players respond to that consistent high level of pressure."

Sydney-born Tim Osborne was named England coach earlier this year

The Nationals are the final major event of the summer for Touch England.

The country's best players are condensed into the six regional teams - North West, North East, West, Midlands, South West and South East - in the men's, women's, mixed and men's 30s categories at St Ives in Cambridgeshire.

Osborne will then select his men's, women's and mixed squads for a training camp in Australia in December, before selecting his final 16s for Malaysia.