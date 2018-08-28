World sport: 10 photos we liked this week: 20-26 August

From the section

A selection of some of the most striking sports photographs taken around the world this week:

Vannes, France, 20 August: Spain celebrate a 1-0 victory over tournament hosts France in the semi-finals of the Under-20 Women's World Cup at the Stade de la Rabine. Spain went on to lose 3-1 to Japan in the final. (Photo by Alex Grimm - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

Berlin, Germany, 21 August: Luke Sinnott of Great Britain competes in the men's long jump T63 at the World Para Athletics European Championships. Sinnott finished fourth, with Daniel Wagner of Denmark claiming gold with a jump of 6.72. (Photo by Marcus Hartmann/Getty Images)

Palembang, Indonesia, 23 August: Susanti Rahayu Aries takes a moment of reflection after winning her heat during the sport climbing women's speed event at the 2018 Asian Games. Aries, who's nickname is Spiderwoman, went on to claim gold in the final. (Photo by Edgar Su/Reuters)

Prague, Czech Republic, 24 August: Dean Burmester of South Africa plays his 4th shot on the 10th hole during the second round of the D+D Real Czech Masters. Burmester failed to make the cut and the tournament was won by Italy's Andrea Pavan. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

Spa-Francorchamps, Belgium, 26 August: McLaren's Fernando Alonso flies over Sauber's Charles Leclerc after crashing at the first corner of the Belgian Grand Prix. (Photo by Francois Lenoir/Reuters)

Maitland, Australia, 25 August: Usain Bolt reacts while watching his new A-League team Central Coast Mariners play Newcastle Jets in a pre-season friendly, which ended 2-2. Bolt is expected to play some part in the Mariners' next friendly on Friday. (Photo by Darren Pateman/EPA)

Montemor-o-Velho, Portugal, 26 August: GB's Lizzie Broughton (centre) en route to her gold medal in the women's K1 5,000m at the World Sprint Canoe Championships. (Photo by Paulo Novais/EPA)

Northampton, UK, 25 August: Franco Morbidelli of Italy rounds the bend during a rain-soaked qualifying practice during the MotoGP of Great Britain. The race was later cancelled as a result of the heavy rain and standing water. (Photo by Mirco Lazzari gp/Getty Images)

Scunthorpe, UK, 22 August: A view of Glanford Park, home of Scunthorpe United, prior to the League One match with Fleetwood Town. It was a home game to forget for Scunthorpe as they were thrashed 5-0 by the visiting Cod Army. (Photo by Chris Vaughan - CameraSport via Getty Images)

California, United States, 24 Aug: Los Angeles FC fans show their support before the MLS match against LA Galaxy at the StubHub Center in Carson, California. Zlatan Ibrahimovic opened the scoring for the visitors before Carlos Vela equalised for the home side to make it 1-1 at full-time. (Photo by Victor Decolongon/Getty Images)

All photographs are subject to copyright.

