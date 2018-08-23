Football gossip: Mbappe, Rodrigo, Mourinho, Lookman, Rakitic, Abraham

Jose Mourinho has told friends he would have quit any club other than Manchester United by now. The 55-year-old is said to be deeply frustrated by what he sees as a lack of backing from vice-chairman Ed Woodward. (Mirror)

Despite his frustration, Mourinho remains committed to the Old Trafford club. (Manchester Evening News)

Former Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane is keen on the Manchester United job should Mourinho leave. (Mail)

A cousin of Manchester City owner Sheikh Mansour has failed in a £2bn move to buy Liverpool. (Mail)

Tottenham's Danny Rose is a target for Paris St-Germain who want to sign the 28-year-old England full-back before the European transfer window closes. (Mirror)

Real Madrid are still working on a marquee signing to replace Cristiano Ronaldo and believe they have a shot at signing Paris St-Germain's France striker Kylian Mbappe, 19. (Marca - via Metro)

The Spanish club now feel it is "almost impossible" to sign one of the Premier League's top strikers in this window, and are turning their attention to Valencia's Spanish forward Rodrigo, 27, in addition to Mbappe. (Independent)

Former Liverpool striker Iago Aspas, 31, is wanted by Real Madrid and could leave Celta Vigo in a £35m deal. (Super Deporte - via HITC)

Real Betis have made an official approach to take Manchester City's versatile 21-year-old Ukrainian Oleksandr Zinchenko on a season-long loan deal, with a view to a permanent transfer. (Mundo Deportivo - via Manchester Evening News)

Barcelona are bracing themselves for an £81m opening offer from Paris St-Germain for Croatian midfielder Ivan Rakitic, 30. (Sport - via Daily Express)

Manager Marco Silva says Everton winger Ademola Lookman is "the present and the future of the club" in an attempt to dissuade RB Leipzig from continuing their chase for the 20-year-old Englishman. (Independent)

Lyon head coach Bruno Genesio says French attacking midfielder Nabil Fekir, 25, has found it hard to accept his summer move to Liverpool falling through. (Liverpool Echo)

Southampton midfielder Harrison Reed looks set to leave the club on loan with Blackburn showing interest in the 23-year-old Englishman. (Daily Echo)

Former Arsenal striker Thierry Henry is hopeful he will be named Bordeaux manager after holding talks with the Ligue 1 club. (Guardian)

Tottenham made a a £25m offer to sign Chelsea's English striker Tammy Abraham, 20, in the final hours of the summer transfer window. (Goal)

Aston Villa will look to finalise a loan deal for Abraham when they have concluded the signing of Yannick Bolasie from Everton. (Birmingham Mail)

Middlesbrough look poised to sign Huddersfield's Dutch winger Rajiv van la Parra, 27, on loan after missing out on Bolasie. (Sun)

Manchester United do not have any players who would get into Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool team, says former Reds striker Dean Saunders. (Talksport)

United look set to beat local rivals Manchester City to the signing of Polish teenager Lukasz Bejger, 16, from Lech Poznan. (Manchester Evening News)

AC Milan are reportedly trying to sign Paris St-Germain midfielder Adrien Rabiot, 23. (CalcioMercato)

Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum has revealed how manager Jurgen Klopp asked him to improve by being "more involved" and offering versatility this season. (Liverpool FC)