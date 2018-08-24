Football gossip: Karius, Lloris, Hazard, Rafinha, Abraham, Origi, Bolasie

Besiktas appear to have confirmed the imminent arrival of Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius on loan, after posting a picture of the 25-year-old German on Twitter, before removing it. (Sky Sports)

Manchester City manger Pep Guardiola has called on the ­Premier League to loosen its rules on emergency signings outside the transfer window after his struggles to find goalkeeping cover in the past few days. (Telegraph)

Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris could be stripped of the captaincy after the France international was charged with drink-driving. (Sun)

Eden Hazard's father fears the Chelsea and Belgium forward, 27 may never move to Spanish giants Real Madrid. (Mirror)

The non-league club with two FA Cup winners FA Cup preliminary round: Radcliffe aiming high under ex-Premier League trio

Aston Villa manager Steve Bruce says there would be "definite interest" from the Championship club if Chelsea's 20-year-old English striker Tammy Abraham were available. (Birmingham Mail)

Bruce is still confident of signing Everton forward Yannick Bolasie, 29, but he is unlikely to arrive in time to face Reading at the weekend. (Birmingham Mail)

German side RB Leipzig are set to make a fourth offer of around £25m for Everton's 20-year-old English forward Ademola Lookman. (Mirror)

Chelsea have given Turkish outfit Galatasaray permission to open talks with 32-year-old England centre-back Gary Cahill. (Fotomac - via Sun)

Liverpool have ended talks with Borussia Dortmund over the possible sale of Belgium striker Divock Origi after the German club refused to meet the Reds' £27m valuation. (Liverpool Echo)

Rafinha has been left out of the Barcelona squad to travel to Valladolid amid speculation linking the Brazilian midfielder, 25, with Real Betis. (Sport)

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers is demanding the club sign three new players before deadline day. (Express)

Newcastle's new Japanesestriker Yoshinori Muto, 26, says he rejected an approach from Chelsea two years ago because he did not want to be sent out on loan by the Blues. (Telegraph)

Belgium boss Roberto Martinez says Manchester City centre-back Vincent Kompany, 32, has told him he has no intention of quitting international football and intends to play for another three years. (Het Laatste Nieuws - via Manchester Evening News)

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri hopes Croatia midfielder Matteo Kovacic, 24, will turn his loan move from Real Madrid into a permanent deal. (Star)