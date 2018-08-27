Football gossip: Pogba, Cahill, Henry, Strootman, Ramires, Grealish

Barcelona's Spanish defender Gerard Pique, 31, says it "would be nice" if Manchester United's France World Cup winning midfielder Paul Pogba, 25, moved to the Nou Camp in the future. (AS)

Chelsea's England defender Gary Cahill, 32, is determined to stay and fight for his place despite being frozen out of Maurizio Sarri's squad. (Telegraph)

Former Arsenal and France forward Thierry Henry, 41, is set to turn down the chance to manage Bordeaux because of fears over a lack of funds at the Ligue 1 club. (Sun)

West Ham defender Reece Oxford, 19, is wanted on loan by Spanish top-flight side Eibar, who are willing to pay the Hammers a £1.8m loan fee. (Marca)

Roma and Netherlands midfielder Kevin Strootman, 28, is set to end his five year stint in Serie A by moving to France to join Marseille for £22.6m. (Football Italia)

Former Chelsea and Brazil midfielder Ramires, 31, is close to re-joining Benfica on loan from Chinese club Jiangsu Suning. (O Jogo)

Los Angeles Galaxy are interested in signing 35-year-old ex-Arsenal and Ivory Coast defender Emmanuel Eboue, (Sun)

Aston Villa are looking to persuade English forward Jack Grealish, 22, to sign a long-term contract with the Championship club after refusing to sell the player in August. (Mirror)

Nottingham Forest striker Ben Brereton, 19, is close to joining Championship rivals Blackburn Rovers initially on loan which will become permanent in a deal worth up to £7m. (Telegraph)

Stoke City midfielder Giannelli Imbula, who was born in Belgium and has played for France Under-21s, is wanted on loan by Rayo Vallecano, who play in Spain's La Liga. Stoke broke their transfer record to sign the 25-year-old from Porto for £18.3m in February 2016. (Cadena Ser)