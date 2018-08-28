Football gossip: Sterling, Mourinho, Moura, Sissoko, Lacazette

Manchester United players and staff believe manager Jose Mourinho is one defeat away from getting sacked. (Daily Mail)

Real Madrid are interested in signing Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling, 23, with the La Liga side expected to watch the England international at Wembley during the Uefa Nations League on 8 September. (Sky Sports)

Arsenal's French forward Alexandre Lacazette, 27, is considering his future at the Emirates. (le10sport - in French)

Liverpool winger Sheyi Ojo, 21, is set to join French side Stade de Reims on loan for the rest of the season after the Englishman said he was interested in moving to Ligue 1. (Mirror)

Former Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure, 35, is close to signing for a club in London after the former Ivory Coast international passed a medical, his agent says. (Twitter)

Real Sociedad are interested in signing Everton's Spanish striker Sandro Ramirez. The 23-year-old moved to Goodison Park last summer but was sent out on loan to Sevilla. (Marca - in Spanish)

Fenerbahce have denied reports they are attempting to sign Tottenham's French midfielder Moussa Sissoko, 29. (Sky Sports)

Winger Lucas Moura, 26, has been hailed the real deal at Tottenham after the Brazilian player's loan spell at Paris St-Germain. (Sports Illustrated)

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho wanted to bring the Spurs player to Old Trafford, according to Moura's agent. (Manchester Evening News)

Former Manchester United defender Paul Parker, 54, says current boss Jose Mourinho must leave the club after their home defeat by Tottenham. (Talksport)

Barcelona defender Gerard Pique, 31, says he will never return to Manchester United. The Spaniard left Old Trafford for the Nou Camp in 2008. (Star)

Chelsea defender Cesar Azpilicueta, 29, knows where the Blues need to improve despite the Spaniard's team winning three in a row. (Football.London)

England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, 24, says Everton's players have bought into manager Marco Silva's playing style. (101 Great Goals)

Roma manager Eusebio Di Francesco required surgery on his broken left hand after celebrating his side's equaliser against Atalanta on Monday. (Daily Mail)

Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez says there has been no fall out with English defender and club captain Jamaal Lascelles, 24, at St James' Park. (Goal)