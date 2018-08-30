Football gossip: Lookman, Modric, Markovic, Fekir, Dack

Everton are confident they will keep hold of Ademola Lookman, despite interest in the English winger from RB Leipzig, who are willing to pay £25m for the 20-year-old. (Liverpool Echo)

Croatia midfielder Luka Modric, 32, says he wants to stay at Real Madrid "for many years to come," as club president Florentino Perez said Inter Milan wanted to "pay nothing" in their pursuit of the player earlier in the summer. (Football Italia)

Liverpool's Serbian winger Lazar Markovic, 24, is set to complete a loan move to Greek side PAOK. (Mirror)

West Ham boss Manuel Pellegrini says he turned down the chance to sign former Manchester City and Ivory Coast midfielder Yaya Toure, 35. (Talksport)

Aston Villa are set to sign French defender Harold Moukoudi, 20, on loan from Le Havre ahead of a potential £10m January deal. (Mirror)

Chelsea rejected the chance to sign Lyon and France attacker Nabil Fekir, 25, in the summer, according to the French club's president Jean-Michel Aulas. Fekir had been a target for Liverpool. (Mail)

Blackburn will not allow Bradley Dack, 24, to leave the club after rejecting an offer in excess of £5m for the English midfielder from West Brom. (Sky Sports)

Former Brazil striker Ronaldo will officially buy La Liga club Real Valladolid on Monday. (AS-in Spanish)

Hull have joined QPR in making an offer to take Aston Villa's English defender Tommy Elphick, 30, on a season-long loan. (Sky Sports)

Middlesbrough's move for Millwall's Northern Ireland midfielder George Saville, 25, could sees English winger Marvin Johnson leave for Sheffield United and Millwall sign Sheffield United's English defender Ryan Leonard, 26. (Teesside Live)

English right-back Danny Simpson, 31, and Wales midfielder Andy King, 29, are expected to leave Leicester before the close of Friday's international transfer window. (Leicester Mercury)

Former England midfielder Gareth Barry, 37, will play a big part for West Brom this season, according to manager Darren Moore. (Express and Star)