Football gossip: Mignolet, Martial, Lookman, Pochettino, Dack, Ozil, Loftus-Cheek

Manchester United are yet to agree a deal to keep forward Anthony Martial, 22, at Old Trafford, with the Frenchman and the club still discussing a new contract. (Goal)

West Brom failed in a record £15m bid for Blackburn Rovers' English midfielder Bradley Dack, 24. (Sun)

Everton have rejected a late £25m bid from RB Leipzig for forward Ademola Lookman, 20, with the Bundesliga club wanting to bring the Englishman back to the Red Bull Arena. (90min)

Jurgen Klopp has warned Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet, 30, to keep his opinions on being dropped private. The Belgian is now behind Alisson in the Anfield pecking order. (Telegraph)

Tottenham manager Maurico Pochettino has asked for fans to be "patient" as the date and venue for the club's Carabao Cup tie against Watford is arranged. (Daily Mail)

Portugal full-back Diogo Dalot, 19, has made his first appearance for Manchester United since his £19m summer move, playing 79 minutes for the U23s after recovering from injury. (Manchester United website)

John Terry and Jack Grealish helped convince England and Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham, 20, to join Aston Villa on loan. (Express and Star)

Arsenal boss Unai Emery has denied he has fallen out with Germany midfielder Mesut Ozil, but says the 29-year-old needs to adapt to different positions at the Gunners. (Guardian)

Meanwhile, Arsenal's Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan, 29, may be unable to play for the Gunners when they face Qarabag FK in the Europa League because of political unrest between Armenia and Azerbaijan. (Telegraph)

Jurgen Klopp is adamant Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah, 26, still wants to play for his country and hopes a swift resolution will be found to his row with Egypt's FA. (Mail)

Maurizio Sarri says England midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek, 22, needs to improve tactically in order to become a first-team regular at Chelsea. (Metro)