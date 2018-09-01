Football gossip: Ronaldo, Pogba, Mourinho, Southgate, Mina

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho urged the club not to sign Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo in the summer. The 33-year-old joined Juventus from Real Madrid. (Sunday Mirror)

Mourinho has said he knew in the summer it would be a "very difficult" season for Manchester United. (Daily Star Sunday)

Manchester United and France midfielder Paul Pogba, 25, is hoping to push through a January move back to Juventus because of his deteriorating relationship with Mourinho. (Tuttosport, via Manchester Evening News)

'He's still got that magic wand' Paul Scholes was back playing on Saturday - in England's 11th tier

England manager Gareth Southgate may not receive a knighthood because the government intends to block honours for people who avoid tax. (Sunday Times)

Southgate has ruled out the prospect of the England team doing a behind-the-scenes documentary similar to Manchester City's All or Nothing. (Sunday Telegraph)

Arsenal boss Unai Emery is ready to play long-ball football, despite his preference for a short-passing game. (Sunday Mirror)

Colombia centre-back Yerry Mina, 23, picked Everton ahead of Manchester United because Toffees boss Marco Silva called him, and Red Devils counterpart Jose Mourinho did not. (Sun on Sunday)

Tottenham are taking a close look at highly rated Ajax and Netherlands Under-21 midfielder Frenkie de Jong, 21. (Sunday Express)

Manchester City owner Sheikh Mansour met a London club to discuss a potential deal before taking over at Etihad Stadium. (Mail on Sunday)