Football gossip: Pellegrini, De Gea, Neymar, Dembele, Ronaldo

West Ham manager Manuel Pellegrini is not in imminent danger of being sacked despite four straight Premier League defeats.(Mirror)

Spain goalkeeper David de Gea, 27, is expecting to sign a new contract at Manchester United worth £350,000 a week. (Sun)

A perfect red formation... Whose 'Red Arrow drills' have earned them a place in Team of the Week

Paris St-Germain's Brazil forward Neymar, 26, would rather move to Chelsea or Arsenal than one of the Manchester clubs. (Express)

Tottenham and Belgium midfielder Mousa Dembele, 31, is set to move to China in January. (Sun)

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho says a return to Old Trafford for Cristiano Ronaldo was "never on the table" in the summer. The 33-year-old Portugal forward joined Juventus from Real Madrid. (Sky Sports)

Ronaldo is yet to score for Juventus - but his eight-year-old son netted four times for one of their junior sides at the weekend. (Marca)

Arsenal's Germany defender Shkodran Mustafi could be fined by the Football Association for his goal celebration after he opened the scoring against Cardiff on Sunday. (Mirror)

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola's treatment of Germany winger Leroy Sane, 22, has got the rest of his players fearing for their places. (London Evening Standard)

Liverpool and England defender Joe Gomez has backed Brazilian goalkeeper Alisson to continue playing out from the back despite his error against Leicester. (Goal)

Former England manager Sam Allardyce says he was in "turmoil" after losing the national job. (Talksport)

Southampton's English striker Danny Ings has bet Liverpool's Egyptian forward Mohamed Salah he can score more than him this season. (London Evening Standard)