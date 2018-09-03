World sport: 10 photos we liked this week - 27 August - 2 September

From the section

A selection of some of the most striking sports photographs taken around the world this week:

Zurich, Switzerland, 30 August: Kenya's Conseslus Kipruto (left) beats Morocco's Soufiane el Bakkali to take gold in the men's 3,000m steeplechase at the IAAF Diamond League meeting, despite having lost his shoe during the race. (Photo by Fabrice Coffirini/AFP/Getty Images)

Chamonix, France, 2 September: A competitor walks past Mont Blanc during the 170km Mount Blanc Ultra Trail race crossing France, Italy and Switzerland. The ultra marathon takes place once a year in the Alps, with numerous passages in high altitude and sees competitors endure difficult weather conditions. (Photo by Jeff Pachoud/AFP/Getty Images)

Flushing Meadows, United States, 27 August: Serena Williams returns the ball during her women's singles first-round match against Magda Linette at 2018 US Open. The 23-time Grand Slam winner wore a tutu as she beat her opponent 6-4 6-0. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

A Coruna, Spain, 2 September: Weslley Dantas of Brazil battles the waves as he competes on the sixth day of the Pantin Classic Galicia Pro at Pantin Beach. (Photo by Quality Sport Images/Getty Images)

Porto Alegre, Brazil, 28 August: Gremio fans cheer for their team before the match between Gremio and Estudiantes as part of Copa Conmebol Libertadores 2018 at Arena do Gremio. The match finished 2-1 to Gremio but 3-3 on aggregate, before the home side progressed 5-3 on penalties. They will now face Atletico Tucuman in the quarter-finals. (Photo by Lucas Uebel/Getty Images)

Los Angeles, California, 2 September: Matt Kemp (right) of the Los Angeles Dodgers runs toward his team-mates after he hit a game-winning double against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the ninth innings for a 3-2 win at Dodger Stadium. The victory moved the Dodgers top of the National League West. (Photo by John McCoy/Getty Images)

Gosford, Australia, 31 August: Eight-time Olympic champion Usain Bolt makes his debut in professional football for the Central Coast Mariners during a pre-season match against Central Coast Football. The former Jamaican sprinter played 20 minutes as the Mariners won 6-1 at Central Coast Stadium. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

Jakarta, Indonesia, 31 August: Chen Yiwen of China competes in the women's 1m springboard final on day 13 of 2018 Asian Games. (Photo by VCG/VCG via Getty Images)

Newport, Wales, 31 August: England's Toni Duggan celebrates while Wales' Rhiannon Roberts falls to the ground as England score their opening goal during a 3-0 win that sealed automatic qualification for the 2019 Women's World Cup. (Photo by Athena Pictures/Getty Images)

Ageas Bowl, Southampton, 30 August: India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant in acrobatic action during the fourth Test against England. The hosts won the match by 60 runs to wrap up a series victory before the fifth and final Test at Lords, starting on Friday. (Picture by Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs)

