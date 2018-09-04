Football gossip: Mourinho, Pogba, Terry, Gracia, Kompany, Modric

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho joked he has no fears over losing his job because it would cost the club "a fortune" to sack him. (La Repubblica - via Telegraph)

Aston Villa boss Steve Bruce wants to re-sign 37-year-old former England defender John Terry. (Sun)

Watford are set to reward manager Javi Gracia with a new contract after the Hornets' strong start to the season. (Mail)

Manchester City are ready to wait until the end of the season before offering 32-year-old Belgium defender Vincent Kompany a new contract. (Sun)

Manchester United's 25-year-old France midfielder Paul Pogba has told the club he wants to return to Juventus in January. (Express)

Milner the machine and are Palace a one-man team? Premier League stats in depth

Sporting Lisbon will offer a new contract to their 20-year-old Cape Verde forward Jovane Cabral and raise his release clause to 45m euros (£40.5m) amid interest from Barcelona. (Ojogo - in Portuguese)

Fifa has written to Inter Milan and Real Madrid to say they will not be acting on the Spanish club's complaint over an alleged illegal approach for their 32-year-old Croatia midfielder Luka Modric. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Spain midfielder Ander Herrera, 29, is willing to hear offers for a January move away from Manchester United after his contract talks stall. (Metro)

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says he has no plans to rotate his goalkeepers for the Champions League, with 25-year-old Brazil international Alisson set to play. (Guardian)

Meanwhile, Liverpool are planning a move for Sunderland academy midfielder Luca Stephenson, 15. (Newcastle Chronicle)

Leicester's Croatian central defender Filip Benkovic, 21, has said he wants a loan move away from the Foxes, with Celtic his preferred destination. (Leicester Mercury)

Manchester United and Everton fans have demanded Tottenham Hotspur are deducted points for rearranging a match against Manchester City. (Football London)

Barcelona's 31-year-old Argentina forward Lionel Messi says he was surprised by 33-year-old Portugal striker Cristiano Ronaldo's decision to leave Real Madrid for Juventus. (AS)

Ronaldo's son scored four times on his debut with Juventus' under-nine team. (Mirror)

Messi says Real Madrid have been left weakened by Ronaldo's departure and this season "it is time" Barca won the Champions League again. (El Pais - in Spanish)

Barca's summer signing Arthur, a 22-year-old Brazilian midfielder who arrived from Gremio, reminds Messi of ex-Barca and Spain midfielder Xavi. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish)

Bayern Munich president Uli Hoeness says Paris St-Germain should sack their sporting director over the pursuit of the Bundesliga club's 29-year-old German defender Jerome Boateng and 21-year-old Portuguese midfielder Renato Sanches. (Kicker - in German)

Sunderland are still trying to sell Senegal defender Papy Djilobodji, 29, and 24-year-old Gabon midfielder Ibrahim Ndong, but the club have been refusing to pay them since they did not return for pre-season. (Sunderland Echo)

The Black Cats are considering taking legal action against Djilobodji over his failure to return. (Mirror)

Gambling sponsors will be banned at Wembley if the venue is sold to a new owner under conditions laid down by the government. (Times - subscription required)

Two banned Southend players are set to miss the club's EFL Trophy fixture on Tuesday, but the match will not count towards their three-match suspensions. (Southend Echo)