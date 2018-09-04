Football gossip: Pogba, Alli, Pavard, Morata, Pellegrini

Luis Suarez says Paul Pogba would be welcome at Barcelona as the 25-year-old Manchester United midfielder continues to be linked with a move away from Old Trafford. (ESPN)

Alternatively, Pogba is desperate to play under his idol Zinedine Zidane in the future, amid reports United will turn to the ex-Real Madrid boss to replace Jose Mourinho. (Metro)

Seven of Europe's biggest clubs - including Premier League sides Manchester City, Chelsea, Manchester United and Liverpool - have spent more than 1bn euros (£900m) in transfer fees on players since 2010. (Daily Mail)

Real Madrid manager Julen Lopetegui has played down transfer links to Paris St-Germain duo Neymar, 26, and Kylian Mbappe, 19. (Express)

France World Cup-winning defender Benjamin Pavard, 22, has denied he has reached any sort of agreement to join Bayern Munich from Stuttgart. (Sky Sports)

Chelsea's 25-year-old Spain striker Alvaro Morata says last season was "a disaster" for him. (Marca - in Spanish)

West Ham would have to pay £15m in compensation to Manuel Pellegrini if they were to sack their Chilean manager. (Times - subscription required)

Spurs and England star Dele Alli, 22, has revealed how a bracelet given to him by a Russian taxi driver during the World Cup joined his lengthy list of lucky charms. (Standard)

Is this the weirdest job in football? Meet Liverpool's throw-in coach

The Premier League is urging the government to abolish all restrictions on signing foreign players over fears Brexit will harm the league's competitiveness and global popularity. (Telegraph)

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson says he still needs to improve after the 28-year-old midfielder signed a new five-year contract at Anfield. (Sky Sports)

Arsenal are being linked with a surprise move for Atletico Madrid and former Chelsea defender Filipe Luis, 33, in January. (Mirror)

Laurent Koscielny's agent says the 32-year-old France defender was considering leaving Arsenal before injuring his Achilles in May. (ESPN)

Crystal Palace Ladies' reserve players have been told they must each raise £250 in sponsorship if they want to keep playing for the club. (Guardian)

A number of Arsenal's senior management team, including head coach Unai Emery, are growing exasperated by the uncertainty surrounding the future of chief executive Ivan Gazidis. (Times - subscription required)

Everton hope James McCarthy will return to training before the end of September as the 27-year-old continues his comeback from a broken leg. (Liverpool Echo)

Lionel Messi, 31, reckons Manchester City and Paris St-Germain have closed the gap on Barcelona thanks to the transfer market. (Manchester Evening News)

Premier League officials are set to stage their first "multi-match" top-flight trial of video assistant refereeing later this month. (Telegraph)