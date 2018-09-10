World sport: 10 photos we liked this week - 3-10 September

  • From the section Sport

A selection of some of the most striking sports photographs taken around the world this week:

Tabraiz Shamsi of St Kitts &amp; Nevis Patriots wears a skull scarf over his face as he celebrates the dismissal of Shai Hope of Barbados Tridents
Basseterre, Saint Kitts and Nevis, 4 September: Tabraiz Shamsi of the St Kitts & Nevis Patriots celebrates the dismissal of Shai Hope of the Barbados Tridents in the Caribbean Premier League. (Photo by Randy Brooks - CPL T20/Getty Images)
Mighty Boss from Mick Price racing is seen being washed down by Chelsea Moss after Moonee Valley Gallops at Moonee Valley Racecourse
Melbourne, Australia, 4 September: A stable girl washes down racehorse Mighty Boss after the Moonee Valley Gallops. (Photo by Vince Caligiuri/Getty Images)
Britain's David Weir wins the elite wheelchair race during the 2018 Great North Run
Newcastle, England, 9 September: David Weir celebrates winning the elite wheelchair race during the Great North Run. (Photo by Richard Sellers/PA)
Uden, Netherlands, 8 September: David Pichal of Czech Republic Under-19s is shrugged off the ball by Juan Familia Castillo of Netherlands Under-19s. (Photo by Soccrates/Getty Images)
Uden, Netherlands, 8 September: David Pichal of Czech Republic Under-19s is shrugged off the ball by Juan Familia Castillo of Netherlands Under-19s. (Photo by Soccrates/Getty Images)
Tayla Thorn and Samantha Barnett of NT Thunder and Mia-Rae Clifford of Geelong compete for the ball during the Australian rules football VFLW semi-final.
Melbourne, Australia, 9 September: Tayla Thorn and Samantha Barnett of NT Thunder and Mia-Rae Clifford of Geelong compete for the ball during the Australian rules football VFLW semi-final. (Photo by Scott Barbour/AFL Media/Getty Images)
Hideto Tanihara of Japan practises before the European Masters at Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club, with the beautiful backdrop of the Alps
Crans-Montana, Switzerland, 4 September: Hideto Tanihara of Japan practises before the European Masters at Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club, with the beautiful backdrop of the Alps. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)
TALLAHASSEE, FL - SEPTEMBER 8: Defensive Tackle Fredrick Jones #55 of the Florida State Seminoles gives a hard tackle to Wide Reciever Moise Satine #9 of the Samford Bulldogs during the game at Doak Campbell Stadium on Bobby Bowden Field on September 8, 2018 in Tallahassee, Florida. The Seminoles defeated the Bulldogs 36 to 26. (Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images)
Florida, United States. 8 September: Fredrick Jones of the Florida State Seminoles tackles Moise Satine of the Samford Bulldogs in a NCAA college football game. (Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images)
Athletes preparing for the Ironman 70.3 in Santa Cruz, California. (Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images)
California, United States. 8 September: Athletes prepare for a warm-up swim for the Ironman 70.3 in Santa Cruz. (Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images)
Serena Williams argues with umpire Carlos Ramos during her US Open final defeat by Naomi Osaka
New York, United States. 8 September: Serena Williams argues with umpire Carlos Ramos during her US Open final defeat by Naomi Osaka. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)
Team Quick-Step Floors of Belgium train during the ninth Grand Prix Cycliste de Montreal 2018
Montreal, Canada, 8 September: Team Quick-Step Floors of Belgium train during the ninth Grand Prix Cycliste de Montreal 2018. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)

All photographs are subject to copyright.

See some of the best news pictures from the week.

Where next?