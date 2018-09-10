World sport: 10 photos we liked this week - 3-10 September

From the section

A selection of some of the most striking sports photographs taken around the world this week:

Basseterre, Saint Kitts and Nevis, 4 September: Tabraiz Shamsi of the St Kitts & Nevis Patriots celebrates the dismissal of Shai Hope of the Barbados Tridents in the Caribbean Premier League. (Photo by Randy Brooks - CPL T20/Getty Images)

Melbourne, Australia, 4 September: A stable girl washes down racehorse Mighty Boss after the Moonee Valley Gallops. (Photo by Vince Caligiuri/Getty Images)

Newcastle, England, 9 September: David Weir celebrates winning the elite wheelchair race during the Great North Run. (Photo by Richard Sellers/PA)

Uden, Netherlands, 8 September: David Pichal of Czech Republic Under-19s is shrugged off the ball by Juan Familia Castillo of Netherlands Under-19s. (Photo by Soccrates/Getty Images)

Melbourne, Australia, 9 September: Tayla Thorn and Samantha Barnett of NT Thunder and Mia-Rae Clifford of Geelong compete for the ball during the Australian rules football VFLW semi-final. (Photo by Scott Barbour/AFL Media/Getty Images)

Crans-Montana, Switzerland, 4 September: Hideto Tanihara of Japan practises before the European Masters at Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club, with the beautiful backdrop of the Alps. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

Florida, United States. 8 September: Fredrick Jones of the Florida State Seminoles tackles Moise Satine of the Samford Bulldogs in a NCAA college football game. (Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images)

California, United States. 8 September: Athletes prepare for a warm-up swim for the Ironman 70.3 in Santa Cruz. (Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images)

New York, United States. 8 September: Serena Williams argues with umpire Carlos Ramos during her US Open final defeat by Naomi Osaka. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Montreal, Canada, 8 September: Team Quick-Step Floors of Belgium train during the ninth Grand Prix Cycliste de Montreal 2018. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)

