Climbing World Championships: Watch the new Olympic event on the BBC

Slovenia's Janja Garnbret qualified top of her group in Bouldering and is the main target for Hannah Slaney

Climbing World Championships Venue: Innsbruck, Austria Dates: 8-9 September Coverage: Red Button, BBC Sport website and app, connected TV and iPlayer Thu 13 Sep: 19:00-20:40 - Speed Climbing finals Fri 14 Sep: 18:00-20:00 - Women's Bouldering finalSaturday 15 Sep: 18:00-20:00 - Men's Bouldering finalSunday 16 Sep: 10:00-17:00 - Men's and women's Combined finals

Great Britain's Hannah Slaney has made the bouldering semi-finals in the Climbing World Championships in Innsbruck this weekend.

Slaney won the British bouldering title in Sheffield this year and added the World Junior title just four weeks ago.

She is one of nine members of the team that is missing injured Shauna Coxsey, rated one of the world's best climbers.

With climbing accepted for the next Olympic Games this will be the best chance this year for the British team to test themselves in competition over the Olympic course.

Lead and speed climbing and bouldering are the three elements that will be featured in the Olympics.

Slaney took the British title in Sheffield in July in another tournament streamed by the BBC.

The Olympic climbing disciplines Lead Climbing The most common type of sport climbing. A route is set and the climber must attempt to reach the finish Speed Climbing This is a standard course on a slight overhang - against the clock Bouldering Climbing without a rope on short walls. The only safety factor is the mattress below

Great Britain's full team is Jim Pope, Will Bosi, Billy Ridal, Nathan Phillips, Aidan Roberts, Matt Cousins, Molly Thompson-Smith, Jenifer Wood and Hannah Slaney.