Football gossip: Zidane, Terry, Neves, Griezmann, Terry, Howe, Fabregas,

Zinedine Zidane has been preparing a list of transfer targets in case he is asked to replaced Jose Mourinho as Manchester United manager. (Sunday Mirror)

Former Chelsea and England captain John Terry, 37, is expected to sign a one-year deal with Spartak Moscow. (Sky Sports Italy)

Alternatively, Terry will sign a two-year contract after passing a medical in Italy. (Observer)

Terry is set to earn £1.8m a year after tax in the Russian capital. (Sunday Telegraph)

Manchester United and Manchester City are both interested in signing Wolves' 21-year-old Portugal midfielder Ruben Neves in January. (Sun on Sunday)

Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe will sign a new £4m-a-year contract. (Sunday Mirror)

Atletico Madrid's 27-year-old France forward Antoine Griezmann says he would like to finish his career in the MLS - at either LA Galaxy or David Beckham's new team Inter Miami. (L'Equipe - in French)

AC Milan are interested in Chelsea's 31-year-old Spanish midfielder Cesc Fabregas. (Corriere dello Sport - in Italian)

Aston Villa had hoped to re-sign John Terry but are now considering German ex-Leicester defender Robert Huth, 34, instead. (Sunday Mirror)

Watford have agreed to sign 18-year-old Serbian striker Filip Stuparevic in January. (Sportski zurnal - in Serbian)

Yasin Ben El-Mhanni, the 22-year-old English ex-Newcastle winger, is wanted by Belgian clubs Royal Antwerp and Standard Liege. (Sun on Sunday)

HSBC have pulled out of negotiations for the naming rights of Tottenham's new stadium. (Daily Star Sunday)

Work on modernising Real Madrid's Santiago Bernabeu ground will begin before the end of the year. (Marca - in Spanish)

English clubs might consider the January transfer window as their last chance to sign top young European players before Brexit potentially makes it more difficult to do so. (Sunday Telegraph)