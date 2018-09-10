Football gossip: Ozil, Chilwell, Van der Sar, Shaw, Gayle, De Jong

Arsenal's German midfielder Mesut Ozil, 29, is a target for Turkish side Fenerbahce. (Fotomac)

Tottenham are monitoring Leicester City's 21-year-old left-back Ben Chilwell, who has been handed his first England senior call-up, and are lining up a January offer for Ajax's Netherlands midfielder Frenkie de Jong, 21. (Telegraph)

Four-time Premier League winner Edwin van der Sar, 47, has ruled himself out of the running for the new technical role at Manchester United.(Sky Sports)

Chelsea overpaid by around £40m when they spent £71.6m for Athletic Bilbao's 23-year-old Spanish goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga in August, according to the CIES Football Observatory. (Football Italia)

Charlton Athletic's 16-year-old midfielder Jeremy Sarmiento, who was born in Madrid to Ecuadorian parents, is on the verge of joining Portuguese giants Benfica despite interest from Manchester City. (London Evening Standard)

'We're having a bromance' Lawro meets viewer who alerted him to cancer

Manchester United defender Luke Shaw, 23, is set to miss his club's next two games after suffering concussion playing for England. United play at Watford on Saturday before travelling to Switzerland to face Young Boys in the Champions League next Wednesday. (Mirror)

FormerEngland forward John Barnes, 54, says he feels sorry for Tottenham and Three Lions striker Harry Kane because Gareth Southgate's national team lack any creative midfielders. (Talksport)

West Bromwich Albion will not lose English forward Dwight Gayle, 28, this season - despite reports Chinese clubs are interested in the striker. Gayle is on a season-long loan from Newcastle United. (Express & Star)

The Champions League final could be hosted in New York in the future, according to a prominent media mogul. From 2021 onwards, there are no confirmed venues for the final. (Sun)

Championship club Derby County have been allocated more than 8,500 seats for their Carabao Cup third-round tie at Manchester United on 25 September. (Derby Telegraph)

Former Aston Villa midfielder Khalid Abdo, 21, has returned to his native Sweden to train with Stockholm-based club AIK. (Birmingham Mail)