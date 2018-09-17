Football gossip: Sterling, Salah, Caulker, Terry, Zaha, Hazard, Hughton, Ravanelli

Talks have broken down between Raheem Sterling and Manchester City over a new contract for the 23-year-old England winger, with his current deal to expire in the summer. (Guardian)

Crystal Palace have complained to the Premier League over treatment received by their 25-year-old Ivory Coast forward Wilfried Zaha. (Telegraph)

Roma sporting director Monchi says the club were forced to sell Egypt forward Mohamed Salah, 26, to Liverpool because of Financial Fair Play rules. (El Mundo - in Spanish)

Former Tottenham and England defender Steven Caulker, 26, could be set to join Ukrainian side Arsenal Kiev after being offered a deal by their coach Fabrizio Ravanelli, the ex-Middlesbrough striker. (Mirror)

AC Milan are in advanced negotiations with Arsenal over bringing the Gunners' chief executive Ivan Gazidis to the San Siro. (Telegraph)

Former Chelsea defender John Terry, 37, is still undecided as to whether he will play on after rejecting Russian club Spartak Moscow. Aston Villa have expressed interest in re-signing the defender. (Birmingham Mail)

Fifa president Gianni Infantino says he has doubts over plans to stage Girona's home La Liga game against Barcelona at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on 26 January. (ESPN)

Crystal Palace, Brighton and Watford are monitoring 18-year-old midfielder Adam Lovatt, currently playing for Bostik League South East side Hastings United. (Team Talk)

Palace have brought in Roy Hodgson's trusted talent-spotter Barry Simmonds, who was with him at Fulham and played a key role in spotting Mousa Dembele, Chris Smalling and Zoltan Gera. (Mail)

Defender Jonjoe Kenny, 21, has called for Everton fans and players to pull together in support of manager Marco Silva after a disappointing first defeat of the season against West Ham at the weekend. (Liverpool Echo)

Chelsea's Eden Hazard, 27, would be capable of scoring 40 goals this season - if he was playing for Liverpool or Manchester City, former England international Stuart Pearce says. (Talksport)

Nottingham Forest boss Aitor Karanka says American Gboly Ariyibi, who is yet to make a first-team appearance for the club, needs to be playing first-team football. The 23-year-old winger turned down the opportunity of a loan move back to his former club Chesterfield last week. (Nottingham Post)

Brighton boss Chris Hughton says he is not frustrated despite being overlooked for higher-profile managerial positions. (Argus)