BBC Sport - Callum Skinner: British Olympic cycling champion 'disappointed' with Wada decision

  • From the section Sport

British Olympic track cycling champion Callum Skinner tells BBC sports editor Dan Roan that he is "disappointed" with World Anti-Doping Agency's (Wada) decision to lift the suspension of Russia's anti-doping agency.

Skinner also said it was a "step backwards from the fight towards making sport cleaner".

READ MORE: Faith in Wada undermined - Radcliffe

Top Stories