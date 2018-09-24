Football gossip: De Jong, Herrera, Mourinho, Pogba

Manchester United and Real Madrid are interested in signing 21-year-old Ajax and Netherlands midfielder Frenkie de Jong, who is valued at 80m euros (£72m) (De Telegraaf - in Dutch)

United's Spanish midfielder Ander Herrera, 29, would prefer to stay at Old Trafford, despite interest from Barcelona. (ESPN)

Arsenal are interested 20-year-old Rennes and Senegal winger Ismaila Sarr, who is also being watched by Inter Milan.(Mirror)

Newcastle will hold a meeting with manager Rafael Benitez about the budget for the January transfer window to try and help persuade the Spaniard stay at the club beyond the end of the season. (Telegraph)

Paris-St Germain are interested in Juventus' 27-year-old Brazilian full-back Alex Sandro, who has previously been linked with Manchester United. (Le10 Sport - in French)

West Ham risk losing 19-year-old Republic of Ireland defender Declan Rice after he turned down a pay increase to £12,000 per week. (Mail)

Arsenal,Manchester United,Liverpool,Chelsea and Newcastle are among 18 clubs to have sent scouts to watch Benfica's German goalkeeper Odisseas Vlachodimos, 24. (Record - in Portuguese)

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho reprimanded France midfielder Paul Pogba, 25, for his role in Wolves' equaliser at Old Trafford on Saturday. (Sun)

Former England boss Sven-Goran Eriksson is in line to take over Iranian side Tractor Sazi, who sacked Wales and Real Madrid coach John Toshack earlier this month. (Sun)

Aston Villa are ready to begin talks with Wales defender James Chester, 23, over a new contract. (Telegraph)

Bayern Munich are interested in RB Leipzig's 22-year-old German defender Lukas Klostermann. (Sport Mediaset - in Italian)

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers' son, Anton, could win a deal with struggling Falkirk following a trial. The 25-year-old Northern Irish midfielder played against St Mirren reserves last week and Dundee United's second string on Monday. (Falkirk Herald)