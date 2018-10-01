World sport: 10 photos we liked this week - 24-30 September

From the section

A selection of some of the most striking sports photographs taken around the world this week:

Paris, France, 30 September: Europe's Francesco Molinari sprays champagne as he celebrates winning the Ryder Cup at Le Golf National (Photo by Ross Kinnaird, Getty Images)

Sydney, Australia, 30 September: Cooper Cronk, of Sydney Roosters, consoles Nelson Asofa-Solomona, of Melbourne Storm, after the Roosters beat Storm 21-6 in the 2018 NRL Grand Final. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

Perth, Australia, 30 September: Thousands of supporters of the West Coast Eagles turn out to show their appreciation after their team beat Collingwood Magpies in the AFL Grand Final at Langley Park. (Photo by Paul Kane/Getty Images)

Yokohama, Japan, 30 September: Samantha Bricio (number six), of Mexico, attempts a scoring shot during the Group A match between Mexico and Argentina on day two of the FIVB Women's World Volleyball Championship at Yokohama Arena. (Photo by Takashi Aoyama/Getty Images)

Ribeira D'Ilhas, Portugal, 29 September: Brazil's world champion surfer Gabriel Medina prays before entering the water in the EDP Billabong Pro Ericeira surfing competition on the QS World Tour. (Photo by Henrique Casinhas/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Charlotte, United States, 29 September: Bubba Wallace crashes his World Wide Technology Chevrolet into a tire barrier during practice for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Bank of America Roval 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. (Photo by Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images)

Seattle, United States, 24 September: Jed Lowrie is covered in champagne as his Oakland Athletics side celebrate clinching a spot in the Major League Baseball play-offs following their victory over the Seattle Mariners at Safeco Field. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

Innsbruck, Austria, 30 September: The peleton heads through Innsbruck city centre during the men's road race at the 2018 UCI Road World Championships. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

Jakarta, Indonesia, 28 September: An Indonesian player takes part in a shooting practice session ahead of the 2018 Asian Para Games, which begin on October 6 and will see about 3,000 disabled athletes from 41 countries take part in 18 sports. (Photo by Andrew Lotulung/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Viborg, Denmark, 27 September: Stine Jorgensen, right, of Denmark, challenges for the ball during the Golden League handball match between Denmark and France in Vibocold Arena. (Photo by Jan Christensen / FrontzoneSport via Getty Images)

