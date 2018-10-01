Football gossip: Mourinho, Zidane, Sanchez, Foden, Sane, Ronaldo

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is worried about his future at Old Trafford, and is convinced club officials have sounded out Zinedine Zidane after receiving a phone call from the former Real Madrid boss. (Sun)

However, former France international Zidane is in contention to become the new chief executive of Juventus. (Tuttosport, via Express)

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba, 25, said he wanted the team to attack more following a draw with Wolves, but when asked to comment after the defeat at West Ham the France international said: "You want me dead?" (Times - subscription required)

The uncertainty around Mourinho's position at United means 12 players are unsure of their futures as they enter the final year of their contracts. (Mirror)

The Portuguese manager has run out of patience with United's Chile forward Alexis Sanchez, 29. (London Evening Standard)

Liverpool and Netherlands defender Virgil van Dijk, 27, says the club's players need to get used to being substituted "otherwise you had better leave". (Guardian)

Argentina legend Diego Maradona has told Barcelona forward Lionel Messi, 31, to retire from international football. (Express)

Manchester City will wait before offering 18-year-old English midfielder Phil Foden a new five-year deal worth about £25,000 a week. (Star)

Meanwhile, City manager Pep Guardiola has warned the club's Germany winger Leroy Sane, 22, not to lose focus. (Sun)

Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi, 24, is not looking to turn his loan move to Valencia into a permanent deal because the Belgium international wants to return to Stamford Bridge "a better player". (Times - subscription required)

Spain defender Cesar Azpilicueta, 29, is hoping to be named as Chelsea's permanent captain, although 27-year-old Belgium forward Eden Hazard is also a candidate. (Telegraph)

Chelsea believe Maurizio Sarri's relaxed management style will be crucial in persuading Hazard and France midfielder N'Golo Kante, both 27, to sign new contracts. (Goal)

Scouts for Manchester City, Liverpool and Tottenham watched Lazio and Serbia midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, 23, during the 4-1 victory over Genoa. (Mirror)

AC Milan, Manchester United and Paris St-Germain tried to sign Cristiano Ronaldo in the summer before the 33-year-old Portugal forward joined Juventus from Real Madrid. (El Mundo, via Marca)

Newcastle owner Mike Ashley will take the entire squad and manager Rafael Benitez out for a meal in an attempt to rebuild relationships. (Mail)

England's management staff are impressed with West Ham midfielder Declan Rice, 19. Rice, who has Irish grandparents, has played three times for the Republic of Ireland but can switch allegiance. (Mail)

Cardiff City manager Neil Warnock praised Burnley goalkeeper Joe Hart following Cardiff's 2-1 defeat by the Clarets on Sunday - but added the 31-year-old should forget about an England recall. (Lancashire Telegraph)

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says he has sympathy for Egypt striker Mohamed Salah, and that the 26-year-old is working hard to find his best form. (ESPN)