Football gossip: Mbappe, Mourinho, Pogba, Ramsey, Sanchez, Diop

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has ruled out a move for Paris St-Germain's France forward Kylian Mbappe, 19. (Independent)

Barcelona's board is divided on whether to move for Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba, 25, in January, but the Spanish giants are confident they have the financial resources to sign the France World Cup winner. (ESPN)

Pogba says he will leave United in January if Jose Mourinho stays as the Old Trafford club's manager. (Sun)

Real Madrid have joined a group of clubs interested in Wales midfielder Aaron Ramsey, 27, who could leave Arsenal in January. (Teamtalk)

The Gunners are among the clubs interested in Lille winger Nicolas Pepe, 23. The £30m-rated Ivory Coast international has scored five goals in eight matches this season. (Mirror)

'The friendly club who do things differently' Can a big screen on the training ground help innovative Hoffenheim upset Man City?

Wolves are interested in Aberdeen's Scotland defender Scott McKenna. Celtic and Aston Villa have had bids rejected for the 21-year-old. (Scottish Sun)

Manchester United scouts are concerned the "toxic" atmosphere at the club will put players off signing for the club. (Express)

Manager Mourinho is believed to be an isolated figure at United after falling out with 33-year-old Ecuador right-back Antonio Valencia, the club captain. (Mail)

Meanwhile, Chile forward Alexis Sanchez, 29, was left angry after being cut from the match-day squad by Mourinho for United's defeat at West Ham on Saturday. (Mirror)

West Ham midfielder Declan Rice has turned down a call-up to the Republic of Ireland squad and the 19-year-old, who also qualifies to play for England, is planning a break from international football to prioritise his club future. (Times - subscription required)

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino has ruled out ever managing Barcelona because his links with the Nou Camp club's city rivals Espanyol make a move "impossible". (Standard)

England midfielder Danny Drinkwater, 28, is not in any rush to quit Chelsea, despite not yet featuring in manager Maurizio Sarri's matchday squad this season. (Telegraph)

Manchester United target Sergej Milinkovic-Savic has extended his Lazio contract until 2023. The 23-year-old Serbia midfielder was linked with a move to Old Trafford in the summer. (Mail)

West Ham beat Manchester United,Barcelona,Arsenal,Tottenham and Everton to the signing of 21-year-old France Under-21 defender Issa Diop this summer. (Mail)

Chelsea are favourites to sign Volendam's 15-year-old Dutch midfielder Sam Lautenschutz. (Sun)

Aston Villa boss Steve Bruce needs to win at least one of the games against Preston and Millwall to improve his hopes of staying in charge of the Championship club. (Telegraph)

A joint British and Irish bid for the 2030 World Cup may hinge on whether Spain joins forces with Morocco for a cross-continental campaign to host the tournament. (Times - subscription required)