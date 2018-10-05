Football gossip: Mourinho, Pochettino, Sanchez, Banega, Ramsey

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho could be sacked as early as next week if his side lose to Newcastle United on Saturday. (Sun)

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino is Manchester United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward's preferred candidate to take over at Old Trafford if Mourinho is sacked. (Independent)

Manchester United and Chile forward Alexis Sanchez, 29, is seeking talks with his agent after reaching "the end of his tether with Mourinho". (Sun)

Arsenal manager Unai Emery wants to sign Sevilla's Argentina midfielder Ever Banega, 30, as a replacement for 27-year-old Wales international Aaron Ramsey, who is out of contract in the summer. (Mail)

Does youthful squad signal a changing of the guard for England? His latest squad is imaginative, youthful and a clear signpost to Euro 2020.

Tottenham are interested in signing PSV Eindhoven's Mexico winger Hirving Lozano, 23, (Mirror)

Former Manchester United and Everton manager David Moyes is the bookies' favourite to replace the sacked Steve Bruce as Aston Villa manager. (Express)

Chelsea and Germany defender Antonio Rudiger, 25, believes 27-year-old Belgium forward Eden Hazard is the only "untouchable" under Blues manager Maurizio Sarri. (Standard)

Manchester United's Spain goalkeeper David de Gea, 27, France midfielder Paul Pogba, 25, and forward Anthony Martial, 22, were wanted by Zinedine Zidane when he was Real Madrid manager. (Manchester Evening News)

Swansea manager Graham Potter has urged Welsh defender Joe Rodon, 20, to ignore interest from Manchester City and sign a new deal with the Championship club. (Mirror)

West Ham defender Pablo Zabaleta, 33, has said he would like to play in Italy with the Argentine's Hammers contract up at the end of the season. (Sky Italia, via Football.London)

Manchester City and France defender Benjamin Mendy, 24, says manager Pep Guardiola's intense tactical preparations drive him on to perform better. (Manchester Evening News)

Manchester City will use high-definition "spy" cameras on their team bus for Sunday's game at Liverpool after having missiles thrown at it before last season's fixture at Anfield. (ESPN)

Arsenal are trying to secure the services of Juventus chief executive Giuseppe Marotta, who is leaving the club, but Inter Milan are also keen. (Tuttosport - in Italian)

Newcastle owner Mike Ashley has promised to take his players on holiday if they avoid relegation from the Premier League. (Mail)

Fiorentina's Argentine striker Giovanni Simeone, 23, says he hopes to be managed in the future by his father, Diego - who is boss of La Liga side Atletico Madrid.(Goal)