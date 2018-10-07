Football gossip: Zidane, Pogba, Mourinho, Henry, Terry, Rodgers

Zinedine Zidane's agent says the 46-year-old former Real Madrid coach, linked with Manchester United, is unlikely to manage in the Premier League. (Marca)

Paul Pogba inspired Manchester United's sensational fightback from 2-0 down to win 3-2 against Newcastle after Jose Mourinho consulted the 25-year-old French World Cup winner on tactics at half-time. (Sun)

Former Arsenal striker Thierry Henry, 41, is the preferred candidate to become Aston Villa manager, with newly retired former Villa and Chelsea defender John Terry, 37, being lined up as his assistant. (Express and Star)

Arsenal are poised to move for Paraguay striker Miguel Almiron in January. The 24-year-old has scored 12 goals this year for MLS side Atlanta United, and will move for £15m after their season ends in December. (Daily Mirror)

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola apologised to Gabriel Jesus, 21, for not allowing him to take the late penalty missed by Riyad Mahrez, 27, in the goalless draw with Liverpool. (Independent)

West Brom will return with another offer for Blackburn's Bradley Dack in the January transfer window, having been rebuffed with their bid for the 24-year-old midfielder during the summer. (Birmingham Mail)

Striker Manolo Gabbiadini has conceded he would have taken a closer look at offers in the summer had he known he would continue to remain on the fringes at Southampton. The 26-year-old started his first Premier League game of the season on Sunday but was taken off during the 3-0 defeat by Chelsea. (Inside Futbol)

Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri has revealed Ruben Loftus-Cheek was left out of the squad at Southampton because of the 22-year-old playing 70 minutes on Thursday. (Football London)

Both England and Tottenham face an anxious wait over Danny Rose's fitness after Mauricio Pochettino confirmed the 28-year-old had suffered a recurrence of a groin problem. (London Evening Standard)

Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson says there is no magical formula for the Eagles to turn around their home form, after three defeats in four matches at Selhurst Park. (Football London)

Everton's Lucas Digne, 25, has played down any potential rivalry with Leighton Baines, 33, over Everton's left-back slot after seemingly winning the battle for the place in the starting XI. (Liverpool Echo)