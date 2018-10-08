Trent Alexander-Arnold outwitted by chess grandmaster in five minutes

Grandmaster Magnus Carlsen has been chess world champion since 2013

You've just celebrated your 20th birthday with Liverpool taking on Manchester City and you're off on international duty this week. Obviously there's time for a quick game of chess...

There is if you're taking on world champion Magnus Carlsen.

Trent Alexander-Arnold went up against Carlsen on Monday but lost in 17 moves to the 27-year-old Norwegian. The game took five minutes.

The Liverpool full-back is a keen chess player and grew up competing with his brothers when football wasn't on the agenda.

"When I find the time I always try to get a game in," he told BBC Radio 5 live.

"It's hard to find other people around my age who are similarly involved in chess. That's something we can look to change going forward," he said.

The defender was not deterred by his defeat and showed his competitive side when discussing the match afterwards.

"Although it may go down as a 1-0 loss, I will be practising more and maybe there will be a rematch," he added.

There's a crumb of comfort for the Liverpool defender when he compares his performance to Bill Gates, though. The Microsoft founder lasted just nine moves when he locked horns with Carlsen in 2017.

Before his match, Alexander-Arnold had some coaching from two of the country's most promising young chess players, Kyan Bui, 12, and Shreyas Royal, nine.

"Football and chess can seem like sporting polar opposites, but there are so many similarities with the modern game," he said. "Technology is playing an increasingly important role in the life of a footballer and I guess that is true across most sports now."

Championship chess matches can last around six or seven hours but, despite his rapid victory, Carlsen was impressed with the England international.

"It was a great game, Trent's good. He has a bit to learn but he definitely has talent," he said.

The full-back is part of the England squad, due to meet at St George's Park on Monday before Nations League games against Croatia and Spain.