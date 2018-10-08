Football gossip: Kane, De Gea, Mourinho, Sancho, Tosun, Herrera

Real Madrid want to sign Tottenham and England striker Harry Kane, but may be put off by the 25-year-old's £200m price tag. (El Confidencial - in Spanish)

Manchester United face a battle to convince Spain goalkeeper David de Gea, 27, to stay at Old Trafford beyond the end of his current contract. (Telegraph)

A number of Premier League clubs are interested in Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho, but the 18-year-old could cost more than £100m after receiving an England call-up this week. (Sun)

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho wants to sign Inter Milan and Slovakia defender Milan Skriniar and AC Milan's Italian centre back Alessio Romagnoli, both 23, in January. (ESPN)

Manchester United scouts were in Portugal to watch a number of Benfica players on Sunday. (Manchester Evening News)

Everton striker Cenk Tosun is set for a return to Besiktas, who could take the 27-year-old Turkey international on loan in January. (MyNet, via Talksport)

Genoa striker Krzysztof Piatek is aware of Barcelona's interest in him, but Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool are also watching the Polish 23-year-old. (Diario Sport, via Talksport)

Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera, 29, could return to Spain with former club Athletic Bilbao when his contract expires at the end of the season. (El Correo, via Sun)

Sweden and Helsingborgs defender Andreas Granqvist, 33, says Manchester United are interested in signing him. (Mirror)

West Ham are set to offer 19-year-old defender Declan Rice - who is eligible to play for both the Republic of Ireland and England - an improved contract of about £21,000 per week. (Football London)

Manchester City midfielder Kevin de Bruyne, 27, is set to make his return from injury against Burnley on 20 October after the club decided it would be too big a risk to play the Belgium international at Liverpool on Sunday. (ESPN)

Arsenal have confirmed a new kit deal with German sportswear manufacturer Adidas to come into effect in July, with the club set to earn £300m over five years. (London Evening Standard)

Aston Villa are being linked with a January move for Chelsea's 17-year-old English forward Callum Hudson-Odoi. (Birmingham Mail)

Manchester City, Tottenham and Southampton have been watching Sunderland's 19-year-old forward Josh Maja. (Mirror)

Liverpool physio Matt Konopinski is leaving the club to take up a new role with England after nearly a decade at Anfield. (Liverpool Echo)