World Anti-Doping Agency needs 'far-reaching reform', says powerlifter Ali Jawad

Rusada's suspension was imposed in November 2015 and lifted by Wada in September 2018

"Far-reaching reform" of the World Anti-Doping Agency has been proposed "on behalf of global athletes" by British Paralympic medallist Ali Jawad.

It comes after Wada reinstated Russia's anti-doping agency following a three-year ban imposed for alleged state-sponsored doping.

"I am unveiling logical and pragmatic solutions to a very real and current problem," said powerlifter Jawad.

He is a member of UK Anti-Doping's Athlete Commission.

Rio 2016 silver medallist Jawad said his proposals followed ideas and suggestions from other athletes.

Apart from structural changes, Jawad wants future presidents to be selected as "independents".

His proposed reorganisation includes an overhauled 15-person executive committee, consisting of 12 members entirely independent from government or sport, and three athlete members.

The calls for changes to Wada have been made in a published paper called, 'The Alternative: Reforming Wada's governance for a new anti-doping age'.

"I hope that 'The Alternative' will create the necessary open and transparent debate that can lead to the change that Wada and sport so desperately needs," added Jawad.

Jawad won bronze for England at the 2014 and 2018 Commonwealth Games

Wada president Sir Craig Reedie said Russia's reinstatement was "subject to strict conditions" and that the anti-doping authority must be given access to former Moscow laboratory data and samples.

However, a lawyer for Russian whistleblower and former Moscow laboratory head Grigory Rodchenkov - whose evidence was key to Russia's suspension - called it "the greatest treachery against clean athletes in Olympic history".

Leading athletes and anti-doping bodies, including the US and UK anti-doping bodies, had also opposed the move, although the athletes' commission of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) said it "agreed in principle" with the recommendation to end the suspension.

"At a time when trust in the decision-making process for anti-doping, and sport more broadly, is perilously low, we should be doing everything in our power to restore trust, not erode it further," said Jawad.

How the scandal unfolded