Football gossip: Nasri, Bailly, Mata, Bakambu, Wenger, Hernandez

Everton are considering a move for former Arsenal and Manchester City midfielder Samir Nasri, 31. The France international's doping ban ends next month. (Daily Mail)

Manchester United want to hold new contract talks with Juan Mata this month. The 30-year-old Spain midfielder's current deal expires in the summer. (Sun)

Tottenham are hoping to sign Manchester United and Ivory Coast defender Eric Bailly, 24, in January. (Daily Express)

Tottenham are also interested in Beijing Guoan forward Cedric Bakambu. Guoan paid Villarreal more than £35m for the 27-year-old DR Congo international in February. (L'Est Republican, via Talksport)

Paris St-Germain want to make former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger their director of football. (RMC, via Talksport)

Manchester United have made a "dizzying offer" for Atletico Madrid and France defender Lucas Hernandez. The 22-year-old has a buyout clause of 80m euros (£70m). (Marca, via Metro)

Napoli defender Elseid Hysaj, 24, was blocked from signing for Chelsea this summer, according to the Albania international's agent. (Radio Kiss Kiss, via Teamtalk)

Liverpool and Juventus are monitoring Piotr Zielinski's contract situation at Napoli. The 24-year-old Poland midfielder is in dispute with his club over a release clause. (Calciomercato, via Daily Mirror)

Barcelona have already begun the process of signing Ajax's Netherlands defender Matthijs de Ligt, 19. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish)

Italy defender Leonardo Bonucci, 31, says his £40m one-season move from Juventus to AC Milan was a big mistake made in anger. (Corriere dello Sport, via Sun)

'You suffer mentally so, so badly' Dale Jennings spent 18 months at Bayern Munich but failed to make a first-team appearance Dale Jennings opens up on the "mentally tough" times he experienced following his daughter's leukaemia diagnosis

Spain forward Paco Alcacer, 25, will stay at Borussia Dortmund after agreeing to sign a new contract. (Bild - in German)

Tottenham are interested in signing Fiorentina and Serbia defender Nikola Milenkovic, 20. (Mirror)

Newcastle scouts watched Olympiakos' Guinea midfielder Mady Camara, 21, last weekend. (Sport in a Storm)

Arsenal and Manchester City are set to miss out on signing Cengiz Under, with the 21-year-old Turkey winger expected to sign a new contract at Roma. (Calciomercato)

Brentford are expecting to appoint a permanent replacement for new Aston Villa manager Dean Smith next week, but will not prioritise experience of the Championship in their search for recruitment. (Evening Standard)

Former Brighton midfielder Steve Sidwell, 35, has launched his own boutique children's clothing line following his retirement. (Sun)