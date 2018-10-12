Football gossip: Cahill, Allegri, Ghoulam, Ibrahimovic, Ake, Fabregas

West Ham are considering a January move for 32-year-old Chelsea and England defender Gary Cahill, who is out of contract in the summer. (Daily Mirror)

Manchester United have made contact with Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri as speculation continues about the future of Jose Mourinho at Old Trafford. (Calciomercato, via Daily Express)

Manchester United have made an offer for Napoli and Algeria left-back Faouzi Ghoulam, 27. (Calciomercato, via Manchester Evening News)

Mourinho also wants to take LA Galaxy's former Sweden striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic, 37, back to Manchester United in January. (ESPN)

'My time in non-league definitely grounded me' Glenn Murray applauds the Brighton crowd Brighton striker Glenn Murray on how playing non-league football reignited his love for the game

Newcastle are considering a move for Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers to replace Rafael Benitez at St James' Park. (Daily Mirror)

Chelsea want Brescia's Italy Under-19 midfielder Sandro Tonali, 18, and have sent scouts to watch him in Serie B action. (Sun)

Chelsea's Spain midfielder Cesc Fabregas, 31, is a target for Atletico Madrid. (Daily Mirror)

Wales midfielder Aaron Ramsey should not be allowed to leave Arsenal, according to the club's former striker Alan Smith. Ramsey, 27, has less than a year left on his deal with the Gunners. (Love Sport Radio)

Eric Bailly is ready to consider his future next summer if his prospects at Manchester United do not improve. The Ivory Coast defender, 24, has started just three league games this season. (ESPN)

Borussia Dortmund have agreed a deal to sign Paco Alcacer from Barcelona. The 25-year-old Spain striker is on loan at the German club. (Bild - in German)

Real Madrid and Croatia midfielder Luka Modric, 33, is "sad" at the Bernabeu and is holding out for a move to Inter Milan. (Gazzetta dello Sport, via Daily Express)

Oleksandr Zinchenko would be open to a January move from Manchester City. The Ukraine midfielder's agent is keen on resurrecting a transfer to Napoli.(Manchester Evening News)

Everton have distanced themselves from links with a move for free agent Samir Nasri, 31. The former France playmaker left Manchester City last year and is currently banned for breaching doping rules. (Liverpool Echo)

Striker Darren Bent, who was released by Derby this summer, says he is open to a return to boyhood club Ipswich. The 34-year-old former England international first played for the Tractor Boys from 2001-2005. (East Anglian Daily Times)

Manchester United are poised to beat Liverpool and Everton to the signing of 14-year-old Norwegian Isak Hansen-Aaroen. (Sun)

Liverpool and Senegal forward Sadio Mane is donating more than 100 Reds shirts to orphans in Malawi after changing his squad number. (ESPN)

Former Chelsea, Blackburn and Southampton defender Graeme le Saux believes Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho could remain at Old Trafford for the rest of the season. (Jersey Evening Post)