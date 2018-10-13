Football gossip: Messi, Butland, Foden, Ramsey, Sarr, Havertz

Manchester City reportedly offered Barcelona and Argentina forward Lionel Messi, 31, triple his current wage to sign for them. (Mundo Deportivo via Sun)

Argentina legend Diego Maradona claims Messi is not a "leader" because he "goes to the toilet 20 times before a match". (La Ultima Palabra via Standard)

Messi could leave Barcelona in 2020 but his contract reportedly states that if he did so, he would not be able to join another "elite" side. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish)

Real Madrid have reportedly made signing a new centre-back a "priority" for next season. (Marca)

Stoke and England goalkeeper Jack Butland, 25, is to join the agency that guided Wayne Rooney's career in a bid to return to Premier League football. (Sun)

Borussia Dortmund want to sign Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden, 18. (Mail)

Juventus will only make a move for Arsenal and Wales midfielder Aaron Ramsey, 27, if they fail to land Paris St-Germain's French midfielder Adrien Rabiot, 23. (Express)

Arsenal want to sign two of Europe's top young talents - Rennes and Senegal winger Ismaila Sarr, 20, and Bayer Leverkusen and Germany midfielder Kai Havertz, 19. (Mirror)

Manchester United have reportedly made a 60m euros (£53m) bid for Fiorentina and Serbia's 21-year-old defender Nikola Milenkovic. (La Nazione via Metro)

Chelsea have offered French midfielder N'Golo Kante, 27, a new deal in a bid to keep him at Stamford Bridge amid interest from Paris St-Germain. (Mirror)

Chelsea, Tottenham and Liverpool must pay 60m euros (£53m) if they want to sign Genoa and Poland forward Krzysztof Piatek, 23. (Football.London)

Tottenham have offered Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen a new deal, with Real Madrid considering a move for the 26-year-old. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish)

Manchester United are searching for a Spanish feeder club to avoid any problems the UK's exit from the European Union could cause. (Marca via Mirror)

La Liga president Javier Tebas wants to see Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola and Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho back in the Spanish top flight. (Mail)

Napoli and former Chelsea manager Carlo Ancelotti has been honoured by a pizzeria in Naples, who have imprinted a likeness of the Italian's face on to a pizza. (Gazzetta dello Sport via 90min)

Former Crystal Palace midfielder Shaun Derry says it would be "immense" if the Eagles signed Chelsea and England midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek, 22. (Love Sport Radio via Football.London)

Bolton owner Ken Anderson says he has received offers of £30m from two foreign investors to buy the club. (Bolton News)