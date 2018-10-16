Football gossip: Messi, De Gea, Ake, De Ligt, Alonso

Manchester United will prioritise a new contract for Spain goalkeeper David de Gea, 27, after making significant progress on extensions for England left-back Luke Shaw, 23, and French forward Anthony Martial, 22. (Evening Standard)

Barcelona forward Lionel Messi could be allowed to leave the club for free in 2020, if the 31-year-old Argentine does not join another "elite" league. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish)

Tottenham are closely monitoring 23-year-old Bournemouth and Netherlands defender Nathan Ake. (Sky Sports)

Spurs are also interested in Sampdoria's 22-year-old Danish centre-back Joachim Andersen. (Sport Mediaset - in Italian)

Barcelona want a central defender, with Ajax's 19-year-old Dutchman Matthijs de Ligt their preferred option. (Marca)

Spain left-back Marcos Alonso, 27, says he is set to sign a contract extension with Chelsea "in the coming days". (AS, via Evening Standard)

Arsenal have joined AC Milan and Inter in the race to sign Cagliari and Italy midfielder Nicolo Barella, 21. (Gazzetta dello Sport - in Italian)

Galatasaray and Besiktas will battle it out to sign Liverpool striker Divock Origi in January, although Everton are also interested in the 23-year-old Belgian. (Turkish Football, via Talksport)

Bournemouth are planning contract talks with Scotland winger Ryan Fraser, 24. (Sun)

Newcastle United are close to agreeing a new contract with 20-year-old English midfielder Sean Longstaff. (Chronicle)

Manchester City are concerned about what state the Wembley pitch will be in when they play Tottenham on Monday, 29 October, with the venue set to host a NFL match a day earlier. (Manchester Evening News)

Former England manager Sam Allardyce says Tottenham and Three Lions midfielder Eric Dier, 24, is as good as his Barcelona and Spain counterpart Sergio Busquets, 30. (Talksport)

Former Arsenal midfielder Robert Pires says the Gunners will "100%" finish in the Premier League's top four this season. (Express)