Football gossip: Hazard, Sterling, Ake, Rooney, Malcom, Barella

Chelsea are set to make Eden Hazard the highest paid player in the Premier League by offer the 27-year-old Belgium playmaker up to £350,000 per week. (Express)

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is hoping to meet Manchester United owners the Glazer family in the next few weeks to present a £4bn bid to buy the club.(Mirror)

Manchester City are refusing to change their stance over Raheem Sterling's contract demands, increasing fears that the 23-year-old England forward will leave next summer. (Mirror)

Real Madrid are ready to make a January move for Sterling. (Express)

Manchester City will consider a £40m bid for Bournemouth's Nathan Ake in January. The 23-year-old Netherlands defender has also been linked with Manchester United and Tottenham. (Sun)

Tottenham are lining up a shock move for Blackburn's English midfielder Bradley Dack, 24, after impressive scouting reports. (Express)

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho wants to bring in Fiorentina defender Nikola Milenkovic. The 21-year-old Serbia international is rated at £40m by the Italian club as they know he is being assessed by United, Tottenham, Chelsea, Arsenal and Juventus. (Star)

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson is convinced English football has not seen the last of DC United striker and former England captain Wayne Rooney, saying the 32-year-old would be welcome at Selhurst Park. (Mirror)

Arsenal are interested in signing Barcelona's Brazilian winger Malcom, 21, in January on loan. (Star)

Arsenal boss Unai Emery admits he wanted to sign current Gunners and France striker Alexandre Lacazette at the start of the 2016-17 season when he was in charge of Paris St-Germain. (Mirror)

Cagliari's 21-year-old Italy midfielder Nicolo Barella, who is a target for Arsenal and Liverpool, will not join another club because of money but because of ambition.(Calciomercato)

Manager Mauricio Pochettino says Tottenham will look to make signings in January, having not made any during the summer. (Enfield Independent)

Kieran Trippier, 28, hailed Tottenham team-mate Hugo Lloris, 31, as 'one of the best in the world' after the France international goalkeeper made several crucial saves in the victory at West Ham. (Talksport)

Real Madrid's Brazil defender Marcelo, 30, says the players are behind under-pressure boss Julen Lopetegui "to the death" after the European champions suffered another defeat on Saturday. (Marca)

Borussia Dortmund have told Barcelona they want to exercise their option to sign 25-year-old loanee Spain forward Paco Alcacer on a permanent basis.