World sport: 10 photos we liked this week - 14-21 October

From the section

A selection of some of the most striking sports photographs taken around the world this week:

St Petersburg, Russia, 21 October: SKA St Petersburg's goaltender Magnus Hellberg watches on as the puck goes over the line in their KHL ice hockey match against CSKA Moscow at St Petersberg's Ice Palace. (Photo by Alexander Demianchuk\TASS via Getty Images)

London, England, 21 October: Autumn sunshine at Wembley Stadium ahead of the NFL International Series match between Tennessee Titans and Los Angeles Chargers. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

Hamilton, Scotland, 21 October: Candeias, of Glasgow Rangers, is tackled by Ziggy Gordon, of Hamilton Academical, during their Scottish Premiership match at New Douglas Park. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Trieste, Italy, 14 October: Boats sail past the Victory Lighthouse during the 50th Barcolana Regatta in the Gulf of Trieste. With around 2,700 vessels, the Barcolana has the most participants of any sailing regatta in the world. (Photo by Vincenzo Pinto/AFP/Getty Images)

Yokohama, Japan, 20 October: Serbia players celebrate after beating Italy in the final of the FIVB Women's World Volleyball. (Photo by Takashi Aoyama/Getty Images)

Angers, France, 20 October: Russia's Miroslav Trunda rides Trnka Ruf during the Angers Lion World Cross Country Championship. (Photo by Jean-Francois Monier/AFP/Getty Images)

Kansas City, United States, 20 October: John Hunter Nemechek celebrates after riding his Fire Alarm Services Inc. Chevrolet to victory in the NASCAR Xfinity Series Kansas Lottery 300 at Kansas Speedway. (Photo by Matt Sullivan/Getty Images)

Gieten, Netherlands, 14 October: Team WvA's Wout van Aert, of Belgium, battles through the sand during the 43rd SP Gieten Cyclocross Superprestige. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)

Milwuakee, United States, 20 October: Yasiel Puig, of the Los Angeles Dodgers, celebrates with team-mate Cody Bellinger after hitting a three-run home run, helping to set up a 5-1 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers and seal a place in the World Series. (Photo by Alex Trautwig/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

Motegi, Japan, 21 October: Spain's Marc Marquez celebrates winning his fifth MotoGP title after claiming victory in the Japanese Grand Prix at the Twin Ring Motegi circuit. (Photo by Martin Bureau/AFP/Getty Images)

All photographs are subject to copyright.

See some of the best news pictures from the week.

Where next?