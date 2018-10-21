Football gossip: Milenkovic, Mourinho, Benitez, Lopetegui, Foden, Martial

Fiorentina have told Manchester United their Serbia defender Nikola Milenkovic, 21, will cost £40m - £10m more than United are willing to spend on the 21-year-old. (Sun)

Manager Jose Mourinho is trying to convince the Manchester United hierarchy to fund a move for a world-class defender in January. (Sunday Times)

Mourinho is to launch an internal investigation into how his Manchester United line-up was leaked before Saturday's draw with Chelsea. (Daily Mail)

He could face a touchline ban following his altercation with Chelsea second assistant coach Marco Ianni at Stamford Bridge. (Daily Express)

Manchester United forward Anthony Martial, 22, has denied ever having a tense working relationship with manager Jose Mourinho. (London Evening Standard)

Newcastle boss Rafael Benitez, whose side are bottom of the Premier League, admits time is running out for him at St James' Park. (Daily Mirror)

Real Madrid manager Julen Lopetegui is reportedly "close" to being dismissed from his post and it is understood B team boss Santiago Solari will be brought in as his replacement. (Talksport)

Sprint king Usain Bolt offered professional football contract Bolt set to play professionally in Australia?

Borussia Dortmund, who took 18-year-old forward Jadon Sancho to the Bundesliga, are watching Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden, 18, Chelsea forward Callum Hudson-Odoi, 17 and Liverpool's 17-year-old striker Bobby Duncan. (Daily Mirror)

Paris St-Germain midfielder Adrien Rabiot, 23, who has been linked with Liverpool and Juventus, is said to be close to renewing his contract with the French club. (Calciomercato)

Leicester boss Claude Puel says it is not on his list of January window priorities to recall midfielder Harvey Barnes, 20, who is on a season-long loan at West Brom. (Birmingham Mail)

Former Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney, 32, says he always knew he would be a success at Old Trafford. (NBC via Goal.com)

Tottenham could open their new shop, set to be the biggest football club store in Europe, at their new stadium on Tuesday. (Football London)

West Ham boss Manuel Pellegrini has backed striker Marko Arnautovic, 29, to return to the form which saw him finish top scorer for the Hammers last season, as he battles a knee injury that has left him on a limited training schedule. (London Evening Standard)

Former Newcastle manager Alan Pardew says manager Rafael Benitez is suffering similar problems that he had while in charge of the Magpies. (Newcastle Chronicle)

Pardew blamed the fallout from the ill-fated team-bonding trip to Barcelona for his dismissal as West Brom boss and the club's eventual Premier League relegation last season. (Express & Star)